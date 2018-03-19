How Do I Lose Weight After Giving Birth?

According to Mary Mason, "A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die".

The most beautiful time when a woman is carrying a soul within her is called pregnancy. This time is incomparable to all the happiness she's received in her entire lifetime. The changes that a mother undergoes during this time - both physically and mentally - are something that really cannot be explained by mere words.

All women would fall off to wonderment thinking if their body would return back to its normal and original shape after delivery. They would have a plethora of queries and doubts during their time of pregnancy.

The moment the baby starts gaining weight on the mother's body, she starts thinking about how to cut her weight down after her delivery. This is very normal, since we ladies never fancy gaining weight. After the baby comes outside, the stomach and the lower abdomen require a sufficient amount of time to get back to their normal size and shape.

Thus, there are two things a mommy gets after her delivery - one is her beautiful little one whom she loves and the other is that excess belly fat that she hates. There are many ways for the ladies to guide and support their body during this process.

Having said that the women should get involved in losing weight; however, working out or going to the gym without proper rest and care is definitely not advised. The body needs some natural rest and it is our duty to provide it with the same. The crash diet can affect the breastfeeding and also the body of the mother.

The mother can start her diet plans by eating only nutritious food and fruit juices. Directly cutting down on the caloric intake is also not preferred. After around 3-4 weeks of the delivery, there would be a prenatal checkup with the doctor. Ladies can seize this moment to get their flood of questions answered by the doctor and you can also ask him to fix a proper diet plan for you.

It all starts with shaking off your slumber-clad soul from its shell coated with laziness and tiredness. But getting sleep deprived after having a baby and the resultant tiredness is very normal. Start by taking a few steps inside the house itself. Slowly, increase the number of steps day by day. You can stop if there is any discomfort. However, this small exercise will not cause any bleeding or any other major issues or problems to your body.

The next main tip is to eat proper and regular meals. The thought that cutting down on food can help you reduce your body weight does not come to the fore at this particular point of time. Women tend to get all stressed out during this time due to their lack of sleep at night.

Hence, eat nutritious food with comparatively less calories and fat. The diet should contain food with lots of lean proteins, rich nutrients, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, protein and calcium such as tuna, lean meat, sardines, salmon, eggs, chicken, yogurt, legumes, chicken etc.

Whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables are also recommended. Do not even consider having junk food, fast food, cakes, pastries, sweets or fizzy drinks. Make sure that you take a healthy and balanced diet during this time.

Instead of having a heavy three whole meals, consider having smaller quantities of food in equal intervals of time. This helps with your stomach not feeling full all the time, and also helps with not feeling hungry during the day.

Also, keep yourself hydrated. Drink 8-10 glasses of water a day, as it helps in improving the body metabolism which is effective in managing your weight. Water is highly effective in flushing out the toxins from your body. Drinking water before every meal would make your stomach feel good, resulting in comparatively lesser intake of food.

Another most natural way of cutting down weight is to breastfeed your baby. Sitting comfortably and breastfeeding your baby can reduce around 300-500 calories a day. However, the calorie intake per day should also be reduced and kept under check. For some lucky mothers, the process of breastfeeding burns down all the extra fat that they built during pregnancy. But once the feeding stops, the excess fat would accumulate and cause the mother a problem. Hence, the tip of good exercise enters the plan.

After sufficient rest and receiving a green signal from your doctor, slowly start exercising. You need not hit the gym in order to lose weight. Start with an easy exercise, so that you do not get tired or hurt during the process. Jogging, walking, aerobics, swimming, yoga, etc., are some exercises you can work on. Well, lugging your little one and walking itself can be considered as a type of an exercise. Many health clubs offer 'mommy and me' programs that would help you with your task in hand.

Sufficient amount of sleep is also necessary for a new mother. The director of a nutrition centre explained that, "Getting plenty of sleep has been shown to help with weight loss because you're not compelled to binge on high- calorie, high- sugar foods for energy".

The incomplete sleep cycle for which your baby is the cause, can make the weight losing plan so hard for you. Hence, try to take a nap as and when the baby does. Assign the household work to the other members of your family and pamper yourself with sufficient amount of rest.

You can also take classes on training using your little one. Instead of forcing yourself to go to the gym every day, exercise with your baby. Do a few lunges every day by holding your baby closely and firmly to your chest. Lying on your back and holding the baby up and down is also another way of doing it. However, it is essential that you get your doctor's approval before doing this. Dancing sessions can also help a lot in this.

Try and lower the stress levels. It is a great responsibility to be a mom and take care of your child. But getting tensed about this and increasing your stress can only adversely affect your body. Hence, try to stay calm. Lastly, be patient. It took 9 months for your body to increase its weight. So it would need equivalent time to reduce. Be patient throughout the process and savor the feel of being a new mom.