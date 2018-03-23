Can You Feed A Baby When He Has Hiccups?

A baby is the like the working model of every fully grown human being. The little one would have all our mannerisms and gestures - only more cuter. Whenever a baby hiccups, it's the mother who gets more restless, not the baby. For every tiny baby movement, the people around the infant get more agitated and worried.

This article is to solve your queries about your baby's hiccups. It is a very normal thing which the baby gets even before being born. Around month 6 of your pregnancy, the baby's lungs would get fully developed. The regular tiny spasms on the your abdomen is what the hiccups would feel like.

It is said that if the baby had hiccuped a lot when he/she was inside, there are chances for him/her to hiccup a lot more during the first few months after delivery. Even if the baby has not done his/her share of hiccups before coming out, it is really not a huge matter of concern. Baby hiccups are very much normal.

Have you ever wondered about why a baby gets those irritating hiccups? Well, the reasons are various. There is no specific singled out cause for the baby hiccups, like adult hiccups. However, there are many theories. One is that their hiccups are caused by a normal contraction of the diaphragm and a rapid closing of the vocal cords.

It is this sudden closing of the vocal cords that is responsible for the sound of hiccups. It is such a small reason for which all the caretakers of the baby get all tensed about. It can also be caused by the extra air trapped in the little one's stomach during feeding.

Later on, giggles can also be the reason for hiccups. Since it is a tad bit irritating for us, we tend to believe with surety that the process is also irritating for the baby. Thus, we try what not to solve the huge issue which - in reality - is not bothering the baby at all.

Yes, the baby would find this phenomena a bit new and might get all surprised about what it is. But the little one is not as concerned as we are. However, there are many methods for us to try on the baby, so that his/her hiccups stop, especially during feeding, when the baby gets hiccups, you tend to not know what to do next.

If the baby gets hiccups while feeding, try burping him/her, as this might help in pushing out the excess gas that would have formed inside the baby's stomach. So, take a break from the feeding and try and burp your baby. This would also help your baby come back into an upright position.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that one should burp a bottle-fed baby after 2 to 3 ounces. Even though a breast-fed baby does not have to be burped that often, he/she should be burped at least twice - one before and the other one after the feeding.

A breastfed baby should be burped when you switch breasts too. So when the baby gets a hiccup during feeding, stop and gently rub the upper back of the baby. See to it that you do not apply any force while doing this.

All hiccups can not be stopped using the burp technique. If it continues, try changing your feeding routine. Instead of making the baby have his stomach filled, try feeding you baby small quantities of milk in certain small intervals. Do not feed all at once. This can prevent your baby from swallowing too much air during every feeding time.

However, there are mothers all around the world who stop the hiccups of their baby by breastfeeding them. Just like how we drink water when we have hiccups, the milk that goes inside would stop the hiccups is what they believe.

If you go to your neighbour with this problem, there are chances that she would suggest you to continue feeding the baby. Since the baby's epiglottis covers the entry of milk to the lungs when the hiccup starts, the milk does not go down into the lungs and thus the baby will not choke on the milk.

Any way, babies do not get upset or bothered from hiccups. So there is no need for you to try and stop it. However, if you want to try something to stop it, try giving your baby something to drink, which can be breast milk or water. This obviously doesn't work all of the time, otherwise babies would not get hiccups while they are feeding.

Another way of stopping the hiccup is to allow it to take its course.

Thus, baby hiccups are just a tiny process as the size of the baby. There is nothing to worry about it. Just relax and let your baby have his/her share of tiny hiccups.