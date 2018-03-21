15 Home Remedies For Cough In Children

It is a well-accepted fact that a child's immune system is weaker than that of an adult. That is why it is often seen that things like weather change tend to affect them more and they often give in to cough and cold.

In today's scientific world, the first thing that parents do in a situation like this is to head to the doctor and give their child a host of medicines and antibiotics. While these antibiotics bring down the cough for the moment, they have very bad long-term consequences on the child's health.

Hence, the best way to treat the same is to go for homemade remedies that have been followed since ages. To help you battle your child's cough, here is a list of fifteen very simple home remedies.

1. Rest

Just as is the case with us adults, the best way in which a child's body heals is also through proper rest and care. You might think that your life is more stressful than that of your kid; but that is far from being true. The stress of school work, traveling to and fro and the presence of any allergens outside can also aggravate a cough. Hence, by making sure that he or she stays at home, you are ensuring that he or she gets over his cough better.

2. Steam

To make the most of this, what you need to do is to just run the hot water in the shower and leave it for some time. While doing so, ensure that the door of the washroom is closed. Also, if you have the option of doing this on multiple washrooms, choose the smallest washroom. Once the room is filled with steam, being there will provide relief to your little one.

3. Gargling

Many people believe that gargling is something that is complex and children will not be able to pull this one off. However, this is far from being true. All you need to do is to add a teaspoon of salt to warm water and teach your child the correct way to gargle. This will give him or her instant and long-lasting relief from a sore and scratchy throat and reduce cough as well.

4. Warm Water

When your little one is suffering from a cough, it is evident that there are a lot of toxins in his or her body. Drinking a lot of water will ensure that the same is flushed out of the body. However, make sure that the water which is being consumed is warm in nature.

5. Vapor Rub

For this, all you have to do is to take in a small amount of vapor rub and message your child's chest with it. Spreading the balm over the upper respiratory region will help in reducing the clogging of the mucus. However, make sure that the balm does not reach anywhere close to the eyes or near the nostrils. You can also apply it on the back, neck and nose of your little one.

6. Suck On A Candy

A dry cough can cause an irritation of the throat even for adults. This is all the way truer in case of children. Hence, if your child is above four years of age and is suffering from a scratchy throat, you can give him or her a candy or crushed ice to suck on. This will help preventing a cough by providing relief to his irritated throat. Trust us when we say that this is one home remedy your little one will absolutely enjoy.

7. Carom Seeds

Ajwain seeds or carom seeds have very good antimicrobial properties and that is why they are highly suitable for fighting cough in kids. To make the most out of it, all that one needs to do is to boil one teaspoon of carom seeds with one-third cup of jaggery. Add a cup of water to the same. If you want, you can also add other spices like pepper powder, dry ginger powder, clove, basil leaves or turmeric powder. However, all of these spices are optional and you can add whichever spice you want and can omit the rest. Following this, go ahead and boil the liquid for ten minutes and then strain the same. Making your child take a teaspoon of the same two to three times in a day will work wonders on his cough and cold problems.

8. Proper Sleeping Posture

When your child heads for the bed, make sure that their head is in the upright position. This will limit the movement of the mucus towards the throat and will in turn help to reduce the cough by preventing the accumulation of mucus in the throat. While we understand that it is very difficult to restrict a child's body movement when he or she is sleeping, ensuring that they maintain a proper body posture when they head for the bed will go a long way in getting them a peaceful night of rest and relief from cough.

9. Blow The Nose

For most adults, blowing of the nose comes as a natural action when they are suffering from cough and cold. However, this is not the case with children. Hence, it is important that you teach them the same thing. The easiest way to make them blow their nose is to ask them to 'smell backwards'. As a parent or guardian, it is your duty to ensure that they do it at least three to four times in a day when they are suffering from cough and cold.

10. Lemon

It is a well-accepted fact that consumption of cough syrup makes one sleepy and is not good for the body. In such a situation, the best thing that one can do is to make the most of the therapeutic properties of lemon by simple home remedy techniques. Make your little one suck on a slice of lemon. This will reduce the cough. You can also go for a dash of lemon juice with honey. This will not only reduce the cough; but since it is good in taste, your little one would not create a fuss about consuming the same. Moreover, unlike the traditional cough syrups, this does not have the usual side effects of drowsiness or body weakness.

11. Massage

You can give your child a warm massage with mustard oil and garlic. This will not just foster a good sleep for your little one, but will also go a long way in curbing his or her cough problems by stimulating the body to heal itself.

12. Chicken Soup

If you are a non-vegetarian, chances are that your little one is very fond of chicken soup. You can make the most of this, as chicken soup is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, consumption of warm chicken soup relieves congestion, cough and sore throat and thereby soothes cold symptoms in both adults and children alike.

13. Milk And Turmeric

For this, all that you have to do is add turmeric powder to a glass of warm milk. It is the antiseptic properties of turmeric that help in treating viral infections like cough and cold. It provides instant relief to dry throat, running nose and cough. If your child has the tendency of suffering from whooping cough, make it a practice to give him or her a glass of turmeric in milk every night before they go to sleep. This simple act will go a long way in boosting their immunity and in ensuring a healthier childhood.

14. Cleanliness

Coughing is one of the easiest means of spreading of germs. Hence, make it a point to change your child's bed clothes every day. Teaching them basic hygiene (like covering their mouth when they cough or sneeze or the use of a sanitizer) will go a long way in improving their health. Make it a practice that everyone in the family frequently washes their hands. In this context, it is important to remember that children often imbibe what they see around them and that is why, it is all the way more important that you and your partner follow these hygienic practices yourself.

15. Aniseed

The reason why this herb is recommended for cough relief is because of the fact that it loosens the phlegm and makes it easier for your little one to cough it out. To make the most of this herb, all that you have to do is to add about a teaspoon of crushed aniseed to half a cup of boiled water (make sure that the water has been boiled for a minimum of 20 minutes to kill all the germs) and let it seep for half an hour. Strain the same into a cup and add two cups of honey to the same. You can store this. Give your children (actually even adults can use the same) a spoonful of this when they are suffering from cough and you will be amazed to see the results.