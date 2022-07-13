Just In
Tips And Tricks For New Parents To Cope With Sleepless Nights After Having A Baby
Newborns have their own sleeping and waking schedule. As they cannot distinguish between night and day, it is very natural for them to wake up frequently.
Though newborns sleep for around 14-17 hours a day, sometimes their sleep-wake timings will not match the timings of their parents. The phase can sometimes be difficult to handle, especially for mothers as they are also recovering from their postpartum body.
Here are a few useful tips for new parents that can help them cope with sleepless nights or sleep deprivation. Take a look.
1. Sleep with the baby
Getting some rest while the baby sleeps might be very challenging, but once parents start doing it, they may notice some improvements in their sleep timings and may feel less sleep deprived or stressed. It is normal that many parents feel the desire to do tasks at this time, but making the most of your baby's naps could be a great opportunity to get some rest.
2. Safe sleeping methods for babies
The stress of anxiety about the safety of the baby may cause trouble for some parents and keep them awake for longer. According to the CDC, some of the safe sleep practices for babies include keeping the blankets or pillows away from the bed area and sharing the room at least until the baby is six months old. Other practices include placing them on their backs and using a safe crib. [1]
3. Ensure a good diet
Maternal diet is important during the breastfeeding period for the health benefits of both the mother and the infant. Also, mothers are likely to feel more hungry during breastfeeding and recovering. Therefore, it is important for mothers to decide intuitively on food items they want to include in their postpartum diet as it will directly affect the growth and development of babies and also their health at later stages of life. Experts suggest consuming mainly fruits and vegetables. [2]
4. Take help from other parents
Many women will experience a variety of changes after childbirth as their body strives to return to normal. They may not be able to handle the kid single handedly due to weakness or pain. Therefore, asking for your partner's, relatives, parents or loved ones help is a good way to care for the baby and yourselves too. For example, they can assist you in carrying the baby to the bed after breastfeeding and stay awake for a while when you are resting.
5. Take breaks in other ways
A small break from the daily routine won't affect the baby. Try to do a 10-15 minutes simple breathing exercise as it will help relax you a bit, reduce negative emotions and manage your stress. You can also use the time to indulge in your favourite hobby, like listening to music, cooking or even gardening.
To Conclude
Getting enough sleep and taking care of your health first is the best way you can take care of your child. This is because, when you are healthy inside and out, you can actually take the responsibility of your little ones in a good way and, most importantly, reduce the risk of postpartum depression, which is common in one out of seven women.
