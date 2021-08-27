Signs You Should Take A Pregnancy Test; How To Use And Can Pregnancy Test Kit Results Go Wrong?

Signs That You Should Take A Pregnancy Test

Women who expect pregnancy will be naturally observing any physical changes and wonder if it is time to take a pregnancy test. There are some early signs that your body will give you if you are pregnant.

1. Missed Periods

Most women think of doing a pregnancy test when they notice that they missed their period. You can do a home pregnancy test as soon as you miss your period. If you have had sex around your ovulation day, the chances of you being pregnant are high [3]. Keep in mind that a missed period can be due to stress, improper diet, lack of sleep and lack of physical activity. Consider taking a pregnancy test if it's been more than a month since your last period [4].

2. Tummy Cramps And Spotting

This may make it difficult for you to differentiate whether it is your period or an implantation bleeding. But remember, implantation bleeding will generally be not more than spotting. Implantation pain is similar to menstrual cramps. This sudden cramps in the lower abdomen without a period appearing is an indication for the woman to take a test. And if you are spotting around 6-12 days after your ovulation, take a pregnancy test [5].

3. Sensitive Breasts

Knowing when to take a pregnancy test is very important to get an accurate result. Breast tenderness is a common sign of pregnancy that will take you near a positive pregnancy result.

Sore and sensitive breasts are a common sign of pregnancy [6]. The woman's body begins to produce more of the oestrogen and progesterone hormones, which help support the foetus growth.

4. Nausea And Vomiting

These are part of your early morning sickness. If you experience these signs, chances are more for you to be pregnant. Stop thinking about when to take a pregnancy test and get a home pregnancy kit immediately.

5. Food Cravings Or Aversion

The hormonal changes associated with pregnancy will result in food cravings or aversions. If you doubt when to take a pregnancy test, you should not avoid this symptom. As the weeks progress, these symptoms may get stronger before your HCG levels [7].

6. Body Feels Different

Exhaustion, frequent urination, food aversions are some of the changes which take place in the body when a woman is expecting. If the woman sees these drastic changes within those 21 days, she should take a pregnancy test.

7. Contraceptive Failure

Condoms, birth control pills are some of the contraceptives used to prevent pregnancy. These contraceptives are not 100 per cent safe, and when it fails to serve its purpose, that is when a woman needs to take a pregnancy test [8].

In certain cases, if you test soon after missing a period, you may not get a positive result. This may be due to late ovulation or a decreased HCG concentration in urine. In such cases, wait for one more week and repeat the test if you still haven't got your period.

Note: You may receive an inaccurate result if the test is taken too early in your cycle.