How To Handle Pregnancy If You Have Diabetes?

Precautionary Steps To Be Taken By A Diabetic If Planning A Pregnancy Starting a family requires some planning, especially if you are a mother-to-be with diabetes. However, taking some precautionary steps can ensure that your pregnancy and baby are healthy and safe. • Get your diabetes under control at least three to six months before you plan your pregnancy. If left untreated, diabetes may cause problems during pregnancy such as birth defects, premature birth and miscarriage.

• If you have pre-existing diabetes, may have to visit your doctor more often for prenatal care to ensure that you and your baby are healthy. • Eat only healthy foods and remain active. Speak to your doctor, a diabetes educator, or dietician, to create a healthy meal plan for you to keep your sugar levels under control before and during pregnancy. • You can also meet a ‘Perinatologist' if required, a doctor who treats women with high-risk pregnancies, and an ‘endocrinologist', who treats women with diabetes and other health conditions. • Tell your doctor about any medicine that you take, even if it is not related to diabetes. • Test your blood and urine to check for any diabetes-related complications. Also get your blood pressure, thyroid and cholesterol checked. • Pre-conception counselling, an important step for women with diabetes, is highly recommended. It can get you physically and emotionally prepared for a healthy pregnancy.

How Does Diabetes Affect The Baby? Majority of the women, who are diabetic during pregnancy, go on to have healthy babies, provided they keep their blood sugar levels under control. But, untreated gestational diabetes can cause serious problems. If the mother's blood sugar levels are elevated, too much glucose can enter in the baby's blood, resulting in the baby being overweight or very large. Also, high blood sugar levels during pregnancy may increase the risk of baby developing hypoglycaemia post-delivery. The baby may also be at higher risk for breathing problems if blood sugar levels are not under control. Risk of premature delivery and jaundice also cannot be ruled out in the baby. It can also result in other health problems like poor heart functioning in the baby. Miscarriage or stillbirth is also a possibility.

Can Diabetes Cause Birth Defects? Studies have proven that most women diagnosed with diabetes before pregnancy have a higher risk of giving birth to a baby with birth defects or multiple defects, in comparison to those who do not have diabetes during or before pregnancy. Birth defects such as heart defects and defects of brain and spine called ‘neural tube defects' and other health conditions may be present at birth. These defects may also change the shape or function of one or more parts of the body, and can impact the overall health of the baby.

What Are The Foods To Avoid? It is essential to follow a gestational diabetes diet and avoid foods that may raise blood sugar levels during pregnancy. Therefore, avoiding foods that may raise blood sugar levels is essential. Avoid sugary foods, especially refined and processed foods, as much as possible. These include cakes, sweets, puddings, biscuits, soda, and fruit juice with added sugar. Avoid starchy foods too that are high in carbohydrates, as they can have a bigger impact on blood sugar. Some starchy foods should be avoided, while some are best limited. White potatoes, white rice, white bread and white pasta belong to this category. Highly processed foods, condiments, fast foods and alcohol should be avoided too.