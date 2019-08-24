Watch: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Passes Away At 66: Inspirational Quotes

ENGLISH

    India's former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley (66) passed away at 12:07 pm on 24 August, Saturday after fighting kidney ailments for the past two years.

    On 9 August, he was admitted to AIIMS due to breathlessness issues but was declared stable later. He had also undergone dialysis on 22nd August, Thursday. However, yesterday, he took his last breath.

    Last year in 2018, he had undergone a kidney transplant surgery and bariatric surgery in the year 2014.

    While the whole nation is mourning the loss of his demise, several ministers took to twitter and expressed their grief.

    Inspirational Quotes

    Here is a collection of his timeless quotes that will inspire you-

    • "Hate speech can't be a part of free speech."
    • "If some student belonging to the weaker section of society suffers distress, humanity says it must be addressed."

    • "Educating and skilling our youth to enable them to get employment is the altar before which we must all bow."
    • "It is obvious that incremental change is not going to take us anywhere. We have to think in terms of a quantum jump."
    • "Who lives if India doesn't survive?"
    • "We need to cut subsidy leakages, not subsidies themselves."

