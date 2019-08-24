Just In
Watch: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Passes Away At 66: Inspirational Quotes
India's former Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley (66) passed away at 12:07 pm on 24 August, Saturday after fighting kidney ailments for the past two years.
On 9 August, he was admitted to AIIMS due to breathlessness issues but was declared stable later. He had also undergone dialysis on 22nd August, Thursday. However, yesterday, he took his last breath.
Last year in 2018, he had undergone a kidney transplant surgery and bariatric surgery in the year 2014.
While the whole nation is mourning the loss of his demise, several ministers took to twitter and expressed their grief.
With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 24 August 2019
Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 24 August 2019
A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 24 August 2019
Inspirational Quotes
Here is a collection of his timeless quotes that will inspire you-
- "Hate speech can't be a part of free speech."
- "If some student belonging to the weaker section of society suffers distress, humanity says it must be addressed."
- "Educating and skilling our youth to enable them to get employment is the altar before which we must all bow."
- "It is obvious that incremental change is not going to take us anywhere. We have to think in terms of a quantum jump."
- "Who lives if India doesn't survive?"
- "We need to cut subsidy leakages, not subsidies themselves."