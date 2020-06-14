Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput's Schoolmate Remembers Him; Lesser Known Facts Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Bollywood was still coping from the painful loss of three acclaimed artistes - Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and music director Wajid Khan - as well as many more deaths, when another shocking news came in. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on 14 June 2020. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his flat on Sunday morning. He was 34. The entire nation is grieving the sudden demise of such a versatile actor.

In an exclusive interview with Boldsky, Anubha (33) from Patna, Bihar who happened to be his junior in school, said, "Sushant was such a fun-loving and lovable person during the school days. He was often found cracking jokes and laughing among his friends. I am truly taken aback after knowing that he committed suicide."

A teacher by profession, she said, "I always found him living each and every moment of his life with full zest. Therefore, the news of his suicide is a huge shock to me and those who knew him."

No doubt, Sushant Singh Rajput was really a celebrated actor who gave many hits and inspired people to live his life with no regrets. As we mourn the loss of such a hardworking and inspiring actor, here are some facts about Sushant Singh Rajput that you may not know.

Physical Symptoms of Depression

1. Sushant Singh Rajput was born on 21 January 1986 in Patna, Bihar. However, his ancestral home belongs to Purnea (Bihar). He attended St. Karen's High School.

2. He was the youngest of the five children of his parents. Moreover, he was the only brother among his four sisters.

3. It was in the year 2002 when Sushant lost his mother. After this, his family moved to Delhi.

4. Though Sushant Sing Rajput scored 7th rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Exam (AIEEE), he was an average student till his 10th standard. According to Anubha,

"Sushant was just an average student but after he lost his mother and his family moved to Delhi, he worked quite hard. He gave his best while he was in the 12th standard. His hard work paid and he secured notable rank in many exams including the AIEEE," told Anubha.

5. Sushant went on to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College Of Engineering in the year 2003.

6. During this time, he also joined renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance classes. While he was learning dance, he also participated in plays. Due to this, he reportedly couldn't focus on his studies and received a backlog during his college life.

7. Sushant left his engineering degree while he was still in the third year of his college and went on to pursue acting. For this, he joined Barry John's drama classes after he saw his fellow learners at Shiamak Davar's dance classes joining the institute.

8. It was in the year 2008 when Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by the team of Balaji Telefilms. They were so impressed by his dynamic personality that they offered him a short role of Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Me Hai Mera Dil. He played the character so well that it brought good recognition to him.

9. Sushant was then cast in the famous Hindi daily soap Pavitra Rishta where he played the lead role of Maanav Deshmukh opposite Ankita Lokhande. He became quite famous after playing this role. The role fetched him numerous accolades, including the best male actor and best popular actor.

10. In the year 2010, Sushant also participated in the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha season 2.

11. His performance in daily soaps and the dance reality shows proved to be a stepping stone for his film career. He soon got an opportunity to act as a lead actor in Abhishek Kapoor's movie Kai Po Che!. The movie was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Chetan tweeted after Sushant's death, "Sushant, you were a friend and inspiration. You were my favorite. I used to give your example everywhere. I still can't believe this. This should not have happened. Love you always, rest in peace." He added, Love you so much man. Still not believable. Thinking of you. Meethi Boliyaan, sun lo, aasmano si Girte sambhalte chalte ladkhadaye Haan magar ye honsla na dagmagaye Rest in peace, wherever you are Sushant."

12. People loved his performance in the movie and he received huge appreciation from critics as well. He won the Screen Awards for the Best Male Debut for Kai Po Che! He was also nominated for the Zee Cine and Filmfare Awards for the Best Male Debut for the same movie. He was also nominated for the IIFA Awards for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for the same movie.

13. He then acted in Shudh Desi Romance made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, alongside Vani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

14. Sushant Singh Rajput later acted in and as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain, Indian Cricket Team. This movie became one of the best movies of Sushant's career and fetched him numerous awards and recognitions, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Screen Award for Best Actor.

15. In 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput acted in Abhishek Kapoor's movie Kedarnath alongside Sara Ali Khan, which was the latter's debut film. It was a love story set during the natural calamity that hit Uttarakhand a few years ago. Both the actors were praised for their performances.

16. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the movie Chhichhore (2019) which was based on the life of engineering students. He gave a very strong message of not committing suicide through this movie.

17. Sushant was greatly interested in astronomy and also had a special room in his house for that. He sponsored some school students for a trip to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sent chills across the nation. Also, it was reported that a few days back his manager Disha Salian committed suicide, too, for her personal reasons. Police are now probing these unfortunate incidents.

In his last post on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput posted pictures of his mother and him. The caption of the picture revealed that he was truly missing his mom. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile, And a fleeting life,

negotiating between the two...", he wrote.