Michael Jackson’s 11th Death Anniversary: Here Are Some Facts Related To His Life Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Michael Jackson, popularly known as the 'King of Pop' was an American songwriter, dancer and singer. He was one of the most compelling figures during the 20th century and even after 11 years of his demise, he is quite popular across the world. His life was full of incidents that led to several discussions among the people. Today on his 11th death anniversary, we are here with some of the facts related to Michael Jackson.

1. Michael Jackson was born as Michael Joseph Jackson to parents Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson on 29 August 1958. He was the eighth among his 10 siblings.

2. The Jackson family were African-American and used to live in a two-bedroom house on Jackson Street.

3. Michael Jackson's siblings acknowledged that Michael Jackson was often whipped by their father while he was young and their parents believed that whipping could help in disciplining the little Jackson. However, they state that their father was not at all abusive but he was a bit harsh on Michale at times as he was young.

4. Joe Jackson was a former boxer in the US. He also worked as a crane operator in the US and played guitar in a local band named Rythm and Blues.

5. In the year 1964, Michael Jackson joined the Jackson Brothers band which comprised of Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine (brothers of Michael Jackson). The band was formed by their father Joe Jackson. Jackie, Tito and Jermaine worked as the backup musicians in the band.

6. In the same year when Michael took the position of lead singer, the band was renamed as Jackson 5.

7. The band won many awards and gained huge recognition. The band also performed in various cities. It was in August 1967 when the band won a weekly night concert at the Apollo Theatre which was situated in Harlem, New York City.

8. It was during the Miss Black America Pagent in 1969 when Jackson 5 made its first TV appearance. The band then performed one of their cover songs 'It's Your Thing'.

9. 'I Want You Back' released in January 1970, became the first song of Jackson 5 to hit the number one position in the US Billboard Hot 100. Some of the other popular songs are 'I'll Be There', 'ABC' and 'The Love You Save'.

10. Michael Jackson also composed and released single studio songs with Motown, an American record label. Some of these songs are: Got To Be There (1972), Ben (1972), Music & Me (1973), and Forever, Michael (1975).

11. It was in the year 1975 when Jackson 5 left Motown and signed with Epic Records, another American record label company which is also a subsidiary of CBS Record.

12. The Jacksons continued to travel across cities and perform. They also released some of the record-breaking songs.

13. "Billie Jean" one of the famous songs by Michael Jackson earned the tag of the first song sung by a black artist which was aired on MTV.

14. In the year 1983, Michael Jackson's first album was released and it became an instant hit. It sold 65 million copies worldwide.

15. 'Moonwalk', Michael Jackson's famous dance step was not invented by him. However, he improvised the dance step and first showed it while he was performing 'Billie Jean'.

16. He once signed a $5 million deal with Pepsi-Cola. While filming a commercial, Jackson received severe burns on his face and scalp. While his injuries were being treated, Jackson thought of experimenting with plastic surgery.

17. In the year 1993, he was diagnosed of Vitiligo. This is a rare skin disease causing the skin to lose pigmentation. This resulted in pale white patches on his face.

18. He luckily survived the 9/11 attack in Twin Towers. Michael Jackson had an important meeting on the morning of 9/11 in the Twin Towers. But he couldn't turn up as he overslept.

19. Michael Jackson was rehearsing for making a major comeback, before his death. He was to perform 50 concerts in London and the name of the show was 'This Is It'.

20. In the late '90s when the Marvel Comics filed for bankruptcy, Jackson wanted to purchase it. He had decided to produce the Spiderman series and act in it. However, destiny had some other plans and the role went to Tobey Maguire.

21. On 25 June 2009, Michael Jackson was found dead at his residence on the North Carolwood Drive. He reportedly had a cardiac arrest after being intoxicated from benzodiazepine and acute propofol.

22. On 28 August 2009, Jackson's doctor Cornard Murray was found guilty for manslaughtering Michael Jackson by overdosing him the medicine.

23. Michael Jackson holds a total of 40 Billboards Award, 23 Guinness World Records, 13 Grammys and 26 American Music Award.