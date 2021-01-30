Martyr’s Day 2021: Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi and Bapu, is a name that needs no introduction. He is the one who played a key role in the freedom struggle against the British Raj. From the Satyagraha Movement to the Quit India Movement, Mahatma Gandhi always inspired people to fight for the integrity, sovereignty and freedom of the country. On his death anniversary i.e., on 30 January 2021, we are here to tell you some of the lesser-known facts about him. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Mahatma Gandhi was born in Hindu household on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat.

2. His father Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi served as a Diwan of the Porbandar state.

3. Gandhi did his initial schooling from the Alfred High School, Rajkot.

4. Gandhi was the fourth and youngest child of his parents.

5. When he was only 13 years old, he was married to Kasturba Gandhi owing to the fact that during those times getting married at an early age was fine.

6. At the age of 19, he went to study law and become a barrister from the University College, London.

7. After pursuing law, he came back to India to practice law at an Indian firm. But he couldn't get success and therefore, he took up the job at an Indian Law Firm. For this, he was posted in South Africa.

8. During his stay in South Africa, he underwent racial prejudice. This inspired him to take a stand against racism and fight for India's independence from the British Raj.

9. He then began working for civil rights.

10. When he returned to India, he began the Satyagraha movement against the forced farming of indigo. He led several movements to help India gain freedom from the British empire.

11. He led the famous Dandi March in Gujarat to raise voice against the forceful implementation of the Salt Tax. A huge number of people joined this march.

12. He also led the non-cooperation movement along with the civil disobedience and the Quit India movement.

13. Gandhi often interacted with the famous writer Leo Tolstoy through letters.

14. In 1930, he became the Time Magazine Man of the year. He has authored several books such as 'Three Mistakes Of My Life'.

15. On the evening of 30 January 1950, he was shot dead by Nathuram Godse who was one of his supporters and followers. It is said that the funeral of Mahatma Gandhi was 8 km long.