Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Date, History, and Significance Of The Sixth Guru Of Sikhs

Guru Arjan Dev had left his invaluable legacy to the Sikh community in the form of Guru Hargobind Singh, who was a spitting image of his father. The illustrious history repeated itself with Hargobind Singh who interlaced the history of Sikhs with the fiery era of struggle and revolution. At barely eleven years of age, Guru Hargobind Singh succeeded his father. He gave an elevated position to the warrior cult of Sikhism.

Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: Date

Guru Hargobind Ji was born on the day of 19 June 1595 and therefore, year 2022 marks his 427th birth anniversary.

Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary 2022: History

Why Guru Hargobind Was Known As Miri-Piri

Even while Guru Hargobind Singh was coronated to be the next guru, the young one (Hargobind Singh) asked a fellow Sikh Baba Budha to hand him the legacy of the sword rather than the Seli of Guru Nanak that used to be handed down to each successor. Baba Buddha, by mistake placed it on the wrong side on the guru. Then Hargobind Singh corrected it by placing one more sword on the right side. It was his way of saying that he was ready to wear two swords, the sword of power (shakti or Miri) and the sword of devotion (bhakti or Piri). Therefore, he was aso known as 'Miri Piri Ka Malik'.

While one sword will protect the innocent and the other one was reserved for the oppressors. For the Guru, the offerings did not mean flowers and fruits, it meant weapons and horses. He added the ideal of chivalry to the already existing ideals of Guru Nanak. As per his dictum, politics was not to be mixed with religion but the exploited had to be saved against oppression. Guru Hargobind Singh Ji used the powers of worship and of the sword to fight this oppression.

Guru Hargobind Singh's Reign

The Guru was treated as Sachā Pädshāh (the True King), his audience-hall as durbar, and his guruhood as coronation to the throne. His reign was the true rule or Sachā Rāj. The Akal Takht which ( the chief centre of religious authority of Sikhism) he built to bring the Sikh community under one banner, was actually a hub for discussions, both spiritual as well as political. Hunting expeditions as well as conferences for martial music were led by him. The Akal Takht trained Sikhs in the art of warfare so that their further persecution could be avoided. Guru Hargobind Ji also invented the instrument of Taus the sound of which resembles the voice of the peacock. He gathered and trained 700 horses, 300 equestrians, 60 gunners, and 500 infantries. He built the Fortress of Steel (Lohgarh) in Amritsar and constructed a thundering drum (nagara) to communicate messages. Arjan Dev at the time of his martyrdom, had advised Har Gobind Singh to raise an army and protect the Sikh population and he promised to do so. It was he who created a new identity for the sikhs.

Why Bandi Chor Diwas is Celebrated

Jehangir, the Muslim king was informed about the politically exponential growth of Sikhs and decided to imprison the Guru. Also, he was wrongly advised that his recovery from the longstanding illness will be possible only if a great saint was imprisoned in his fort for a long time. So, Jehangir captured him by deceit and kept him under his custody. When he finally decided to release Guru Hargobind, the Guru with a selfless motive offered that he will only leave when his other imprisoned men were also set free. Jehangir countered that with a challenge. "Whoever can hold the Guru's cloak can be released". So the guru got a cloak stitched with 52 strands to which each of the 52 prisoners can hold and finally walked out of prison along with his imprisoned men/inmates. Awestruck by the guru's lofty personality, Jehangir offered to renovate the Akal Takht entirely on his expense for which the guru disagreed. This day came to be celebrated as Bandi Chor diwas amongst ikhs. This day coincides with Diwali.

Encounter With Emperor Shah Jahan

He personally fought the Mughal forces, during the reign of Shah Jahan, who had repeatedly attacked the Sikhs in Amritsar, Kartarpur, and elsewhere. His strength and skill in battle was exemplary and infused courage in his fellowmen and set an example for the cult for these spiritual warriors. Guru Hargobind passed away on 28 February 1644 but his rich legacy continues.

Guru Hargobind Singh Birth Anniversary: Significance

Guru Hargobind Singh travelled all over India and brought many under the fold of Sikhism. He travelled to the far east and set up shrines for his predecessors. Guru's last years were spent in meditation, simple living, and high thinking. Although his three sons died young and he had two more, he appointed his grandson Hari Rai of his free will as his sons did deserve the position by instinct. This showed how impartial in his judgment even with his own sons. He brought the lofty concepts of sovereignty and spirituality under one flagship. By showing how one can be so forgiving and thoughtful even in the face of opposition, he epitomized the ideals of Guru Nanak. The selfless and generous attitude he displayed towards his fellow imprisoned men while being released from the prison was awe-inspiring. He was a living example of a warrior saint as he was trained in several martial arts, including horsemanship, swordsmanship, hunting, and wrestling along with the deep knowlege of the religious teachings.