Shahid Diwas 2023: The Day When Mahatma Gandhiji, The Father Of The Nation, Was Martyred

Shahid Diwas is actually celebrated in commemoration of the martyrs who proved their patriotism to the nation by laying down their lives at the feet of mother India. Shahid Diwas is celebrated on the national level, on 30th January as the day of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi. Shahid Diwas has 6 days earmarked for celebration on a state level to honour other martyrs of the nation. Of all these, the 30th January celebrations are deemed as most significant. The 30th January is a day which the whole of India remembers as the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1948, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while offering his evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti at Birla House.

Huge Flowery wreaths are placed on Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Delhi's Raj Ghat. The highest offices in the country including that of the Indian President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and the Service Chiefs of military personnel contribute their condolences which is followed by a two-minute silence to honour Gandhiji. Every shahid day is equally important to the patriotic Indian who reveres Gandhiji as much as he respects the Shahid Divas that commemorate Bhagat Singh and others.

Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on 23 March, 30 January, 19 May, 21 October, 17th November, 19th November, and 24th November in India. This day is celebrated on a national level on 30th January, and on state levels on the other mentioned dates. Every year, this occasion serves as a reminder of the selfless services rendered by the patriotic heroes who also died unsung. They had reserved their last breath for the uplift of independent India.

Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination By Godse

1948 was a fateful year which saw the brutal assassination of Gandhiji as he was immersed in his evening prayers. This shook everyone to grief so much that there were public outpourings and hue and cry about this event for days on end. This came as a brutal shock for all Indians who loved their Mahatma immensely.

His daily prayers at his Ashram on 30 January were the last of all that was uttered by him and they were marked in history as his last words. Godse was enraged with Gandhiji's convictions that Hindus and Muslims should live in concord.

What Did Mahatma Gandhi Contribute To The Nation?

Mahatma Gandhi contributed to the world with his unique perspectives and priceless principles on nonviolence. He took the Indian nation on a path of peaceful rebellion towards Independence which was in itself a new technique unheard of so far. It was called Satyagraha.

Morals apply in the same way to every one of us, belonging to all creeds and castes. We need to follow the rules of the moral universe and achieve our objectives via peace and not aggression. He had no ideals but a willingness to go through any ordeal for preserving his principles. The most unique idea that he led us with was that of the Satyagraha. He led many freedom movements in the most peaceful manner and was called the advocate of peace.