Padma Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List Of Recipients Of The Prestigious Government Honour

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards in 2022 on January 25, the eve of the 73rd Republic Day of India. The list of the Government of India awards comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Also, 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Here is the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2022.

Padma Vibhushan (4)

Ms. Prabha Atre - Art Maharashtra

Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) -Civil Service Uttarakhand

Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh.

Padma Bhushan (17)

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal

Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab

Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal 9 Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra

Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana

Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary

Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan

Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh

Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan

Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry USA

Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry USA

Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra

Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico

Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha

Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat

Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh.

Padma Shri (107)

Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal

Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi

Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana

Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland

Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms.Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh

Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka

Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi

Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu

Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha

Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal

Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand

Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh

Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab

Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha

Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim

Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland

Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar

Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra

Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana

Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam

Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala

Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu

Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K

Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh

Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine United Kingdom

Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha

Dr. Lata Desai Medicine Gujarat

Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat

Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand

Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur

Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur

Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha

Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat

Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat

Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan

Shri Dhaneswar Engti Literature and Education Assam

Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana

Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh

Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand

Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar

Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha

Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh

Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan

Ms. Sosamma Type Others - Animal Husbandry Kerala

Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh

Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu

Ms. Tara Jauhar Literature and Education Delhi

Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand

Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka

Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Literature and Education Ireland

Shri P Narayana Kurup Literature and Education Kerala

Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan

Shri Moti Lal Madan Science and Engineering Haryana

Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh

Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana

Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi

Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry

Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Others - Grassroots Innovation Karnataka

Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Others - Agriculture Karnataka

Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh

Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu

Shri V L Nghaka Literature and Education Mizoram

Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra

Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh

Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand

Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala

Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Science and Engineering Maharashtra

Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh

Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana

Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh

Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat

Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana

Guru Tulku Rinpoche Others - Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh

Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa

Shri Vidyanand Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh

Shri Kali Pada Saren Literature and Education West Bengal

Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu

Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi

Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan

Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education J&K

Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Literature and Education Russia

Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka

Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal

Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur

Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab

Shri Seth Pal Singh Others - Agriculture Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab

Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Sivananda Others - Yoga Uttar Pradesh

Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh

Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Others - Spiritualism Goa

Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra

Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana

Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh

Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh

Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal

Vyas Science and Engineering Gujarat

Ms. Badaplin War Literature and Education Meghalaya.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Padma Awards 2022.

