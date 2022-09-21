Navratri 2022: 10 Best Festival Home Decor Ideas That Designers Swear By

1. Finding Enchanting Colours Select from a medley of colours for the silk cases to stuff your cushions with. Choose from the brilliant hues of green, blue, red, orange and yellow to strike a contrast with the sober shades on your walls. Take a minute for those age-old mythological paintings, that have their own story to tell, to deck up the walls. Different sizes of paintings and wall art can be arranged together to heighten the aesthetics of the scheme. Add a dash of exuberance to your flooring by spreading a traditional carpet that will instantly enliven it. An armchair preferably in yellow colour, emboldens the look and vibrations of the living room.

2. Creating A Glorious Entrance Make the entrance look dreamy and all set for festive glee. The arch that separates the hall from the kitchen should sustain the interest, with hand painted clay bells of different sizes, that raise the curiosity of the visitors. Hang some bells of varying sizes painted in different colours and leave them dangling at the entrance. Use your fairy lights extensively in your living room, and small diyas across either side of the staircase, to lend a vintage and heart-warming touch.

3. Hanging Vibrant Curtains Let your rich curtains, in lovely colours, on the unusual side with eye catchy and interesting traditional designs drape your living room with a touch of elegance. Hallway can be brightened further by arranging Diyas across the coffee table to let the rays of Navratri enter your home. Rajasthani patchwork, Kalamkari, Bagru, and Ajrakh designs bring the eeriness from within you and double up as perfect alternatives to your everyday designs.

4. Sprucing Up Puja Mandap Envelop your mandap with garlands that show up hints of yellow, pink and orange through the flowers arranged. Use your traditional rug instead of a rangoli and place a copper bowl and flowers in the middle. Bring in a touch of the temple architecture by placing two elephants made of stone at the entrance of your puja mandir. Crocheted Torans, for a change from the exhausting and common place plastic torans can be hung on the walls to add a feel of the creative adventure. Hang several torans of contrasting colours, as these are a plausible alternative for the paintings which you do not feel inclined to use. Hanging flowers in all the strategic places inside your home, especially intertwined at the entrance with mango tendrils daintily hanging to add holiness and piety to the surroundings.

5. Drawing Vibrant Rangolis Colourful rangoli in middle of hallway would be a great Navratri decoration idea for home. Splash your floors with creative Rangoli designs with vibrant shades of warm colours. Get a bit inspired and make a medley by adding some tea light candles, diyas or even flowers to the rangoli arrangement.

6. Using Dainty Diyas Or Lamps Diyas may seem to be a basic concept but they exude a festive feel that is beyond our common sense. Choose different colours, designs and sizes from the Diya range available in the market. It would be an acceptable idea to place a handful of them in your balcony, at the entrance or in some corners of your home that really need to dazzle. If you belong to the traditional school of thought, bring along the golus, which your grandma had lovingly gifted you long time ago, and place them in creative ways on the wooden stand that is specially made to order for use on these occasions. Extensively used in Tamil Nadu for the Navratri festival, the people there have a collection of beautiful figurines of Gods and Goddesses to display on their wooden stands.

7. Adding Beautiful Flowers Flower rangolis have a unique history of their own. They are known to usher in lady luck into your home and bless you with prosperity and cheer. Rangoli was an idea borrowed from West Bengal homes and it was originally prepared with rice powder and turmeric. But the idea is modified and used in creative ways. Diyas and flowers make a stunning pair usually.

8. Hanging Beads, Strings, And Bells Add colour to Navratri decoration at home with beaded strings and bells. Use them innovatively by hanging them in opportune places inside your home. Also consider using salt lamps that ward off negativity and contribute to your overall wellbeing. Swastik symbol made of vermillion and turmeric has its own auspicious vibrations if drawn at the entrance. Large bowl filled with floating pink and yellow flowers for Navratri decoration. Bowl filled with water and flowers is a beautiful Navratri decoration idea.

9. Placing Earthenware, Tealight Holders, And Masks Place an earthenware or a metal bowl and fill it with water and fragrant flowers to attract prosperity, wipe out negative energies, and ensure wellbeing of your family members. Even on an ordinary day, these are good addition to your house as they are Vaastu compliant. Change the flowers every day as stale flowers attract exude negativity from them. Navratri decoration with beautifully designed glass tealight holders can add the festive spirit in the house and you can place them in corners. Ravana, Ram masks can be the other alternatives you can think of to show off your creative side. Include a Samai, which is nothing but a traditional metal lampstand which is normally seen in almost all southern households. Try placing this near the mandap to embellish it. Add a rangoli at the base to complete the picture.