Merry Christmas: Heart-Warming Greetings, Status, Messages For You Family, Friends, Colleagues

Considered as one of the biggest annual festivals in the world, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrated on 25 December every year, this day is all about sharing love and gifts with family, friends and close ones. It is said that the earliest records of Christmas celebrations can be traced back to the time of Roman Emperor Constantine, on 25th December 336 AD.

It is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and create memories that will last forever and therefore we have curated beautiful, loveful and heart-warming messages, greetings for you so that you can brighten up lives of people close to you.

Heart Warming Greetings, Status, Messages and Posts

1. May all happiness find you and brighten up your day. May your days are filled with joy and laughter all year round. Sending you warmest greetings on Christmas!

2. Let's make some good memories together. May God showers unlimited blessings and lit your day like a Christmas candle. Have a wonderful time. Merry Christmas!

3. We wish you the most stunning Christmas of your life and pray to the Lord that you grow up to become the best version of yourself. May God always bless you always. Merry Christmas!

4. The best day of the year is here, so be ready to embrace it and enjoy with the best people in your life. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

5. May you find joy, happiness, peace and love you've been looking for. May this Christmas be the brightest, most beautiful day of your life!

6. The warmth of your friendship and the charm of your presence is the best Christmas gift for me. Let's make this Christmas full of sweet and beautiful moments!

7. Be thankful for all the great things in your life. May the serenity and faith descend on you. Wish you a Merry Christmas.

8. Here's to a season full of blessings and beyond. May the unconditional love of God be with you and your family the entire time. Merry Christmas to everyone!

9. Count the endless blessings you have in your life, and Christmas is a good time, to begin with. Dear mom and dad, you both always come first on my list. May the magic of this Christmas overflow your heart with love, peace and wonders.

10. Thank you, mom and dad, for making me understand the true worth and meaning of life. Merry Christmas to you.

11. Who needs a Christmas gift from Santa when I have you as my friend. It is a pleasure to be in your company. To all the beautiful moments we spent together. Cheers and Merry Christmas to us!

12. I am really grateful and feel blessed to have such an amazing and supportive mother. Merry Christmas, Maa! Wishing you health, happiness and lots of love.

13. I am glad that I've favourite foods and favourite faces around me. This is what makes Christmas my most favourite festival of all time. I love all of you! Merry Christmas!

14. May the glow of Christmas brighten your day and bring endless happiness and love to your life. It is a pleasure to have you as my friend. Merry Christmas!

15. May this Christmas you shimmer with love and kindness. Help those who need your support and brighten their day. Have a safe and Merry Christmas!

MERRY CHRISTMAS, EVERYONE!