Happy Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Posters, Photos, Shayari, Slogans, And Whatsapp Status
Hindi is considered as one of the official languages of India and therefore, every year on 14 September, Hindi Diwas is celebrated all over the country. Hindi as a language is celebrated at various places by various organizations hosting several events marking its indelible place in Indian history.
Hindi is one of the oldest and richest languages of India, that is spoken by maximum number of people in India. The fourth most spoken language in the world, it is enriched by a huge volume of inspiring literature that has contributed in its own colossal way to our culture.
It was officially recognized by the Constituent Assembly of India on 14 September 1949. While India was being ruled by the British for 200 long years, several attempts were made by the British to weaken the cultural identity of India by first weakening Hindi by reducing its usage. But people soon developed a love for English language and therefore, Hindi language became the second preference.
In such a situation, a need arose to promote Hindi and hence the decision was taken unanimously to celebrate Hindi Diwas. This tradition has continued for the past 70 years. Hindi has connected the entire nation with diverse languages and cultures effectively into one united whole. Here are some beautiful and heartwarming wishes, greetings, slogans, images, quotes and messages to inspire you on Hindi Diwas.
- Write the way you speak and talk. Language should not be artificial. - Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, eminent Hindi novelist and journalist
- Hindi cannot be erased by just erasing it. - Chandrabali Pandey, Hindi novelist and scholar
- Progress is impossible without progressing in Hindi. - Girdhar Sharma, vice president of Banaras Hindi University and Hindi scholar
- Hindi is the life of this nation (India). - Purushottam Das Tandon, Freedom fighter
- Any movement against Hindi is a hindrance in the progress of the nation. -Subhash Chandra Bose
- Invest all your energy into studying of the Hindi Language. - Vinoba Bhave, freedom fighter
- The single thread that unites the whole of India is the language of Hindi. Swami Dayanand
- Hindi is the language that is the fodder for the minds and hearts of millions of Indian men and women. -Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Hindi novelist, literary historian
- Hindi is a living language. The country's reputation will fly high along with it. -Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
- The national and civilized language of all Aryavarta or typical Hindustan is Hindi or Hindustani. -Sir George Grierson
- A language is needed to keep the country united and Hindi fits the bill. - Seth Govinddas, independence activisit and parliamentarian
- Advancement of Hindi language indicates that the nation and caste have progressed. - Ramvriksha Benipuri, freedom fighter, and Hindi journalist
- Now Hindi has become Mother Bharati - she is worshipped, adored as she belongs to everyone. -Ravi Shankar Shukla, Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh
- Hindi is the soul of Indian culture. - Kamalapati Tripathi, former minister of Railways
- Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial that it did not boycott any word just because it was a foreign language. - Dr Rajendra Prasad, Former President of India
- Devanagari Hindi script is the most scientific script in the world. - Rahul Sankrityayan, writer
- I respect all the languages of the world, but I cannot tolerate that Hindi is not respected in my country. - Vinoba Bhave
- Hindi is the greatest language of the world. - Rahul Sankrityayan, Indian Writer
- When we dedicate our life to mother Hindi, mother tongue Hindi, then we can be called lovers of Hindi. -Seth Govind Das, Author
