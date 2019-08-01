Just In
Friendship Day 2019: Best Quotes To Send To Your Friends To Make Them Feel Special
Friendship is one of the most valuable bonds one could ever ask for! Whether it is joy or sorrow, you require a friend to share your emotions. They are the ones that help you in difficult times.
When there are days that celebrate relationships like Mother's Day, Father's Day or Cousin's Day, why not there be a Friendship Day to value and cherish the special moments that we spend with our friends?
So, on this Friendship Day which is observed on 4 August, here are some quotes that you can send to your friends when you wish them.
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell
"Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day." - Justin Bieber
"Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you." - Elbert Hubard
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - C.S. Lewis
"True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost." - Charles Caleb Colton
"A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else." - Len Wein
"I get by with a little help from my friends." - John Lennon
"Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend's success." - Oscar Wilde
"Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends." - Mary Catherwood
"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." - Anais Nin
"My friends are my estate." - Emily Dickinson
"Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends." - Virginia Woolf