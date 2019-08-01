ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Friendship Day 2019: Best Quotes To Send To Your Friends To Make Them Feel Special

    By

    Friendship is one of the most valuable bonds one could ever ask for! Whether it is joy or sorrow, you require a friend to share your emotions. They are the ones that help you in difficult times.

    When there are days that celebrate relationships like Mother's Day, Father's Day or Cousin's Day, why not there be a Friendship Day to value and cherish the special moments that we spend with our friends?

    So, on this Friendship Day which is observed on 4 August, here are some quotes that you can send to your friends when you wish them.

    "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell

    "Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day." - Justin Bieber

    "Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you." - Elbert Hubard

    "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - C.S. Lewis

    "True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost." - Charles Caleb Colton

    "A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else." - Len Wein

    "I get by with a little help from my friends." - John Lennon

    "Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend's success." - Oscar Wilde

    "Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends." - Mary Catherwood

    "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." - Anais Nin

    "My friends are my estate." - Emily Dickinson

    "Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends." - Virginia Woolf

    More FRIENDSHIP DAY News

    Read more about: friendship day friendship quotes
    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue