Artist Uses AI To Predict How Diana, Michael Jackson, Paul Walker Would Look Like Today!
It's as if we are all in a parallel universe where we haven't lost gems like the people's princess Diana, or the legend Tupac, or Paul Walker, who still is a lingering influence on the world of Fast and Furious.
As part of an AI-based project called "As if nothing happened" by artist Alper Yesiltas, the AI-generated images of the late celebrities are sure to make you take a second or even third look - because they are that real!
The world of AI is developing with each passing second, and some of the past fantasies are mere realities of today -all thanks to AI.
Using artificial intelligence, artist Alper Yesiltas produced astonishing images of what deceased celebrities would look like today. Despite the fact that Freddy Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Heath Ledger, and Elvis Presley, among others, passed away many years ago, here is how they could appear today.
'As If Nothing Happened' By Alper Yesiltas
In addition to Lightroom and VSCO, Yesiltas uses Remini, an AI photo enhancer. In other words, he's trying to make a portrait that feels real to him, like the person has transcended his imagination into reality. It's not easy, or it's fast. But it's worth it, and the results are fascinating. See for yourself here.
1. Princess Diana
Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family. She died on 31 August 1997.
2. Michael Jackson
Michael Joseph Jackson, the King Of Pop, died on 25 June 2009.
3. Paul Walker
Paul William Walker IV was an American actor known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. He passed on 30 November 2013.
4. Heath Ledger
Heath Andrew Ledger was an Australian actor and a two-time Academy Award winner. He passed on 22 January 2008.
5. Tupac
Tupac Amaru Shakur also known as 2Pac and Makaveli, was an American rapper. He is widely considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. 2Pac passed on 13 September 1996.
6. Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury was a British singer and songwriter who achieved worldwide fame as the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. He is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music. He passed on 24 November 1991.
7. John Lennon
John Winston Ono Lennon was an English singer and peace activist who achieved worldwide fame as the founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles. He passed on 8 December 1980.
