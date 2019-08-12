Just In
75th Independence Day 2021 Quiz: How Much Do You Know About India?
India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021. The country is currently under a wave of new hopes and dreams, just like it was on 15 August 1947, when it gained independence from the British Raj at the stroke of midnight. But how much does the new India, the new generation know about the country and its history?
On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, we at Boldsky have a special quiz based on before or after the Independence Day 1947. As you celebrate the 75th Independence Day in your school and with friends and family, along with fellow countrymen of 1.25 billion people, check your knowledge about your country.
Read the facts of our history and know the facts about our heroes and unsung heroes in this Independence Day 2020 quiz. Don't forget to mark your answers!
Independence Day 2020 Quiz questions:
1. Which is the only licenced flag production unit in India?
a) Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha
b) Davanagere Cheraka Khadi Gramodyoga Sangha
c) Dharwad District Khadi Gramodyoga Sangha
d) Sri Nandi Khadi Gramodyoga Sangha.
2. When was India's National flag hoisted for the first time and where?
a) August 7, 1906, at the Parsee Bagan Square, Kolkata
b) August 8, 1906, at the Red Fort, Delhi
c) August 9, 1906, at the Gateway of India, Mumbai
d) August 10, 1906, at Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab.
3. Who is the writer of the National Anthem of India?
a) Rabindranath Tagore
b) Vallabhbhai Patel
c) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
d) Subhas Chandra Bose.
4. Who was the first President of Independent India?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Dr. S Radhakrishnan
c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad
d) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
5. What does the Ashok Chakra on the Indian tricolour stand for?
a) The wheel of law or Dharma
b) The wheel of religion
c) The wheel of Krishna
d) The wheel of fortune.
6. Who coined the slogan "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it"?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Lal Bahadur Shastri
c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
d) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
7. In which year was 'Jana Gana Mana' adopted by the Constituent Assembly as the National Anthem?
a) 1950
b) 1947
c) 1952
d) 1931.
8. Who designed the Indian Parliament building?
a) Hafeez Contractor & Himanshu Parikh
b) Axel Haig & Frederick William Stevens
c) Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker
d) Henry Irwin & Samuel Swinton Jacob.
9. Who were the first Bharat Ratna awardees?
a) Jawaharlal Nehru & Sardar Patel
b) Mahatma Gandhi & Mother Teresa
c) C. Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan & CV Raman
d) Rajendra Prasad, Zakir Hussain and Pandurang Vaman Kane.
10. The first Indian National Army was founded by:
a) Bhagat Singh
b) Capt. Mohan Singh
c) Subhas Chandra Bose
d) Vallabhbhai Patel.
11. The first mass movement started by Mahatma Gandhi was?
a) Non Co-Operation Movement
b) Salt Movement
c) Quit Indian Movement
d) Indigo Movement.
12. The freedom fighter who died in jail due to the hunger strike was?
a) Bhagat Singh
b) Bipin Chandra Pal
c) Jatindra Nath Das
d) Subash Chandra Bose.
13. Who gave the powerful slogan 'Do or Die'?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) J. L. Nehru
c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
d) Subhas Chandra Bose.
Happy 74th Independence Day to all Indians!
Graphics and Quiz by Kshitij Sharma.