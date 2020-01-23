ENGLISH

    71st Republic Day 2020: Let Us Test Your Knowledge About India

    By

    India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on 26 January 2020. The country has made significant development ever since it gained its freedom from British Raj. But how much do you know about your country? In order to know this, we at Boldsky have brought a small quiz for you. The quiz will test your knowledge about facts and events related to our country. You can share these questions among your friends, classmates and family members. This way you too can test their knowledge.

     

    So now scroll down to check your knowledge about your country.

    Question 1:

    1. India became a sovereign democratic republic in which year?

    A. 1947

    B. 1948

    C. 1950

    D. 1960.

    Question 2:

    2.Who is known as 'Architect of the Indian Constitution'?

    A. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

    B. Lala Lajpat Rai

    C. Jawaharlal Nehru

    D. Mahatma Gandhi

    Question 3:

    3.The Republic Day Parade in Delhi starts from...

    A. Red Fort

    B. India Gate

    C. Rashtrapati Bhavan

    D. Vijay Chowk

    Question 4:

    4.The Indian Constitution was prepared in how many days?

    A. 2 years 10 months 15 days

    B. 3 years 05 months 14 days

    C. 2 years 04 months 20 days

    D. 2 years 11 months 17 days

    Questions 5:

    5.The Beating the Retreat ceremony in Delhi takes place on?

    A. January 26

    B. January 29

    C. January 20

    D. January 24

    Questions 6:

    6. Who takes the salute at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi?

    A. President of India

    B. Chief Minister of Delhi

    C. Prime Minister of India

    D. Home Minister of India

    Questions 7:

    7.India shows its Military Might on which day?

    A. Republic Day

    B. Gandhi Jayanti

    C. Independence Day

    D. Teachers' Day

    Question 8:

    8. The 5-year plan concept in the Indian Constitution was inspired by which country?

    A. USSR

    B. USA

    C. United Kingdom

    D. UAE

    Questions 9:

    9. How many gun salutes are given to the President of India on Republic Day?

    A. 20

    B. 24

    C. 22

    D. 21

    Question 10:

    10.Who was the President of India during the first Republic Day?

    A. Dr. Zakir Hussain

    B. R Venkataraman

    C. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

    D. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

    Answers:

    1. 1950

    2. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

    3. Rashtrapati Bhavan

    4. 2 years 11 months 17 days

    5. January 29

    6. President of India

    7. Republic Day

    8. USSR

    9. 21

    10. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

