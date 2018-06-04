What Does A Triangle On Your Palm Mean?

It is very interesting to understand the lines on our palm and what they actually convey. One such interesting thing that people often find on their palms is the abrupt triangles formed.

If one notices their palm, they would definitely see the clear and regular triangles which always have auspicious implications.

These triangles at different locations on the palm indicate different meanings. Understanding these triangles on the palm based on their position is quite an interesting study.

Check out on what do the triangles on different positions of the palm reveal...

A Big Triangle On The Mount Of Venus

A big triangle is an indicative of large-heartedness. It is predicted that a triangle on the mount of Venus indicates that the person will be simple, congenial and sentimental as a lover who will have decent living with high standards. On the other hand, if there is a faulty triangle in the palm, then the individual will be an immortal lover.

A Triangle On The Mount Of Mars

If there is a triangle on the Mount of Mars, then there are chances that the individual will become a warrior and also exhibit courage and patience in anything that he/she plans to do. But, on the other hand, if the triangle is on the mount of Mars and is faulty, then the individual seems to be a coward.

A Triangle On The Mount Of Jupiter

If the individual has a triangle on the mount of Jupiter, then the individual will be diplomatic and he/she will always desire for his/her own progress. On the other hand, if the triangle is on the faulty side, then the person tends to be proud and selfish.

A Triangle On The Mount Of Saturn

If the individual has a faultless triangle on the Mount of Saturn, then it indicates that the person is an authority on exorcism and charms. On the other hand, if the triangle is on the faulty side, the individual is said to be a great cheat and most unreliable.

A Triangle On The Head Line

If there is a triangle on the head line, than the individual seems to be very intelligent and he/she is great with education. On the other hand, if the individual has any triangle on the fate line, then it is considered to be unlucky and the individual will be unsuccessful in his/her life.

A Triangle On The Mount Of Sun

If an individual has a triangle on the mount of sun, then the individual is said to be very religious and a well wisher of others. But, if the triangle is on the faulty side, then these individuals will get criticized by the society often. They would hardly taste any success in their life.

A Triangle In The Region Of Mars

If there is a triangle in the region of Mars, then the individual becomes a successful scientist in his/her life. They also are said to achieve great success in their life. If there is a triangle on the life line, then it indicates the long life of the individual.

A Triangle On The Marriage Line

If there is a triangle on the marriage line of an individual, then there will be chances of many hindrances in the individual's wedding and his/her married life. They remain nearly unsuccessful. On the other hand, if any person has triangle on the Moon, then there are chances for him/her to go abroad and become successful.

If A Triangle Is Formed On/By The Life Line And The Head Line

If there is a triangle that is formed on the life line and the head line, then it considered auspicious for the person. On the other hand, if there is any triangle that is formed by the health line and the head line, then the individual is believed to be very intelligent.

If A Triangle Is Formed On The Health Line And Life Line

If there is a triangle that is formed on the health line and life line, then it indicates that the person is believed to make it big in this world. On the other hand, if the lines of triangle are broken, then the individual is said to be selfish and he/she is materialistic as well.

So, do you have a triangle on any part of your palm? Let us know in the comment section below.