Your Birth Date And Numerology Can Reveal About The Pen Colour That Would Bring In Luck

How interesting it would be when you get to learn about the ways how you can improvise on your luck factor, isn't it?

While wearing the lucky colour of clothes to using lucky gems to even using a certain colour of pen, it can bring in a lot of luck and fate.

A famous numerologist revealed that the colour of pen that you use can also improve your luck factor. These predictions are based on the connection between the colour of the pen as well as your date of birth.

Know Your Lucky Colours According To Your Zodiac

And here we are about to reveal the best colour that you should use based on your date of birth and numerology, as revealed by the expert.

By picking up the right kind of pen, it is believed that one could attain a good name and fame.

If you are confused about finding your date of birth as per numerology, then all that you need to do is calculate the date as explained here. For example, if your birth date falls on the 15th, then 1+5=6, would be the final number.

Go ahead and calculate your date of birth and find out the type of pen that you should carry with you to increase your luck factor!

If Your Birth Date Is 1

If your birth date is one, then you need to use a pen that has "golden colour" on its body, then your life would change for good.

If Your Birth Date Is 2

If your birth date is two, then you need to choose a pen that has "silver elements on the body or a white coloured body" of the pen, then it will bring in peace and harmony in your life.

If Your Birth Date Is 3

If your birth date is three, then you need to choose a pen that has a "gold colour to it". Using this coloured pen is said to increase your luck factor instantly.

If Your Birth Date Is 4

If your birth date is four, then you need to use a "brown coloured pen", as it will keep you grounded and protect you from the unwanted hurdles coming your way.

If Your Birth Date Is 5

If your birth date is five, then use a pen that has a "green element on the body of the pen", as this is believed to make your life easy.

If Your Birth Date Is 6

If your birth date is six, then you need to use a pen that has a "shimmering element or even a diamond embedded in its body". Using this type of a pen can surely fetch in a lot of luck for you.

If Your Birth Date Is 7

If your birth date is seven, then you need to use a "greyish coloured pen". Using this coloured pen is believed to tone down your anger and keep you calm.

If Your Birth Date Is 8

If your birth date is eight, then you need to choose a pen that has either a "black or navy blue element" in its body, as it will help you avoid the unwanted problems coming your way.

Lucky Colours For 2018 According To Your Zodiac Sign

If Your Birth Date Is 9

If your birth date is nine, then you need to choose a pen that has a "red" coloured body. Choosing this pen is believed to enhance your luck factor.