The Story Behind The World's Youngest Serial Killer

With the crime rate increasing constantly, it makes us wonder what will happen to the world. If you are keen or are interested in learning about the crime rates and facts, then this article is a perfect choice for you!
Here, we bring to you the shocking details of the world's youngest serial killer who was just 8 years old when he committed his third murder!
This is the story of the Indian boy Amarjeet Sada who was all about 8 years when he was nabbed by the cops for the murder of a young baby girl.
The Boy Hails From India
Amarjeet Sada is an eight-year-old boy who hails from India. He was born in 1998 in Begusaray, Bihar, India, and his family was residing in the village of Musahri. The boy's father was a labourer.
All Of His Victims Were Babies
This young serial killer's victims were all babies who were hardly a few months old. The second victim of his killing spree was his own sister and yet his parents covered up his crime until he committed his third murder!
His Last Victim Was His Neighbour's Baby Girl!
His third victim was a 6-month-old neighbour's baby girl whom he picked up from his school and took to a field, before he killed her by smashing her head with a brick and dumped her body in the bushes.
When He Was Picked Up For Questioning, He Revealed...
The boy apparently was picked up by the police, as his neighbours suspected his involvement in their daughter going missing. The boy confessed that he killed the girl and did not even fret before revealing the gruesome graphic explanation of how he killed the baby.
The Reason For Killing…
When he was asked about the reason as to why he killed the little girl, he smiled and instead asked for biscuits! His parents claimed that the boy did not understand the right from wrong.
The Psychologists Revealed
When doctors examined him, it was revealed that the boy suffered from "Conduct Disorder". While one psychiatrist revealed that Sada was a sadist who found injuring others pleasurable. And, on other hand, another member of the psychology field pointed out that he didn't appear to have any concept of knowing what is right from wrong.
But, at the end of his case study, the young serial killer was diagnosed with this conduct disorder. It is believed that this chemical imbalance can be successfully treated with medication.
It's Believed That He's Living Free Under An Assumed Name
According to the Indian Law, this young serial killer could not be convicted, as he was way too young to be punished. And as a result, it is believed that he served only 3 years of imprisonment, while a few reports claim that he spent his time in a psychiatric facility. There are no concrete details of his punishment or his current whereabouts. Hence, it is assumed that he's living free under an assumed name.
This makes us wonder as to what goes on in their minds before they take such steps. Do let us know your thoughts about this young serial killer in the comment section below.
