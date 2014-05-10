Special Gift Ideas For Mother's Day Pulse lekhaka-Asha Das

Mother’s Day is the occasion to make your mother feel special. This day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year to pay homage to the unconditional love of mothers and this year it falls on 9 May. So have you started thinking about ways to make this day different? If not, it’s not late! Gifts will always have their special place when we want to show someone how much we love and appreciate them.

Some people love costly gifts from the leading stores, while others prefer handmade gifts to express their love. Think of Mother’s Day as a special occasion to astonish your mother with an unexpected surprise. While considering gifts for your mother, even the simplest thing that can make your mom happy and will go a long way. In most cases, even a simple flower from your garden can make her feel excited.

If you are ready to spend some time and effort, you can make a handmade gift for your mom. This will give you more satisfaction than a store-bought gift, which needs only your money. Here are some unique Mother’s Day gift ideas to make the day even more special.