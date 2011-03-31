April Fools' Day 2020: Brilliant Prank Ideas That Will Make Everyone Laugh Pulse oi-Staff

The one day of the year dedicated to foolishness – April Fools' Day, is here. It is often believed that it takes more time to find intelligent people than to find fools and on this day dedicated to foolishness, it is proved. So, on this special day let loose the prankster in you and grab some laughter.

The other day while discussing and deciding April Fools' Day prank ideas with friends we all ended up taking about individual experiences and secretly from their experience, I jotted down some April Fools Day prank ideas. They are amazing. Few best are here -

1.My friend had played this prank on her room-mate. Her room-mate was expecting some friends over on the 1st Of April and had decided on a long list of dishes which she would be cooking. My friend, Suhana, on previous day night has exchanged the position and the container of all the ingredients in the kitchen. The next day, when her room-mate started cooking, everything turned out to be a disaster. She ended up putting salt for sugar, red chillies for other spices. It was hilarious. All one can hear from the kitchen was gasps of disappointment for yet another disaster. It was only after her room-mate had ended up spoiling a dish completely did she realize it was an April Fools' Day prank idea. A excellent one I must say.

2.The April Fools' Day prank idea which I personally liked the best was this weird and the best experience by my friend. It was her first day in a gym and the first thing she had to do was to keep her belongings in the locker. On that day, the moment she touched her locker there would be an ear piercing noise from inside. It was quite embarrassing and collected quite a crowd. The time was running out and she had nothing to do but to stand next to the locker and try to figure out. After about 15 minutes, one of her friends shouted April Fool. It was a gadget which was touch sensitive and would make noise. After that day she did become quite famous in the gym.

3.This prank was played by my friend's boyfriend on her. My friend is a crime beat reporter. Her boyfriend has roped in her editor in the prank. She got a call from someone, who told her about this possible smugglers den in some part of the city and that night would be the best time to catch them. She rushed to her editor, who readily gave her the permission. She reached there along with the camera man, security and editor. All she found on reaching there was her boyfriend standing there laughing at her, her editor too later joined the fit of laughter.

These were the best three April Fools' Day prank ideas, among the several others discussed by my friends. So, what's your Aprils Fools' Day prank idea?