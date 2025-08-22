Onam 2025: 5 Must-Visit Spots In Delhi To Indulge In Authentic Traditional Onam Sadhya

English Edition
The festival of Onam, Kerala's most cherished harvest celebration, marks a season of joy, togetherness, and cultural pride. Celebrated with vibrant floral arrangements, traditional dances, and spirited games, the heart of Onam lies in its lavish culinary traditions, with the Onam Sadhya taking center stage. This grand vegetarian feast is traditionally served on a banana leaf, featuring an elaborate spread of over 26 dishes crafted from nearly 60 ingredients.

From tangy pickles and spicy curries to rich payasam and tender vegetable preparations, every element of the Sadhya tells a story of Kerala's rich culinary heritage and the region's love for bold, aromatic flavors.

Delhi s Must-Try Onam Sadhya 2025

Even if you're far from Kerala, in the bustling city of Delhi NCR, you don't have to miss out on this authentic gastronomic experience. Many top restaurants bring the true essence of Kerala to the capital with carefully curated Onam Sadhya menus, allowing food lovers to celebrate the festival in style. Here's a guide to five must-visit restaurants in Delhi NCR where you can indulge in this traditional feast this Onam 2025.

Padmanabham, Rajendra Place

Padmanabham is bringing one of Delhi's most elaborate Onam feasts, with 30 traditional Kerala dishes crafted by chefs from Kerala.

  • Location: Rajendra Place, New Delhi
  • Dates: 3rd - 7th September 2025
  • Price: ₹700-₹900 per person (approx.)
  • Zomato Rating: 4.4/5

Sanadige, Chanakyapuri

Sanadige offers a premium Kerala-style Onam Sadhya experience, serving over 20 authentic dishes in a fine-dining setting.

  • Location: Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
  • Dates: 2nd - 6th September 2025
  • Price: ₹1,200-₹1,600 per person (approx.)
  • Zomato Rating: 4.7/5

Mahabelly, Saket

A favorite among Malayalis in Delhi, Mahabelly's Onam Sadhya is known for its authenticity and festive vibe.

  • Location: Saket, New Delhi
  • Dates: 4th September (Dinner), 5th - 7th September (Lunch & Dinner)
  • Price: ₹1,199 (Dine-in, starting) · ₹1,399 (Takeaway) · ₹1,699 (Delivery)
  • Delivery Rating: 4.1/5

Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity

Pride Plaza is hosting an Onam Sadhya Food Festival featuring over 25 traditional Kerala dishes in a buffet-style setting.

  • Location: Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi
  • Dates: 4th - 7th September 2025
  • Price: ₹1,599 per person (inclusive of taxes)

Thattakam Malabar Restaurant, Lado Sarai

Thattakam brings the flavors of Kerala at an unbeatable price with 20 authentic Onam dishes served on a banana leaf. They are also offering special discounts on bulk orders.

  • Location: Lado Sarai, New Delhi
  • Dates: 4th & 5th September 2025
  • Price: ₹349 per person

A Feast That Nourishes Tradition

Onam is more than just a feast-it's a celebration of gratitude, togetherness, and Kerala's rich cultural heritage. With a growing number of restaurants across Delhi NCR offering special Onam Sadhya menus, food lovers can enjoy an authentic experience that suits every taste and budget.

This festive season, let the banana leaf be your platter, tradition be your flavor, and joy be your dessert. Whether it's the tangy pickles, spicy curries, or creamy payasam, every bite connects you to the spirit of Onam, making your celebration truly memorable.

Article Published On: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:30 [IST]
Read more about: delhi onam onam sadhya
 
