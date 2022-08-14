For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 3 hrs ago What Causes Children To Become Narcissists: 4 Types Of Narcissism In Children, And The Influence Of Parents
- 4 hrs ago How To Drape Saree For Varamahalakshmi Kalasha
- 6 hrs ago Chidambara Rahasyam: Unknown Facts And Secrets Of The Chidambara Temple
- 9 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 14 August To 20 August 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports South Africa paceman Duanne Olivier ruled out of England Test series
- News Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-12' winning numbers list for August 14
- Movies Laal Singh Chaddha: Academy Heaps Praises On Aamir Khan's Film, Calls It A Faithful Adaptation Of Forest Gump
- Travel Places to Visit on the Eve of Independence Day in India
- Finance Veteran Investor Jhunjhunwala Started Journey In Share Market With Just Rs 5000
- Automobiles Honda CB300F First Ride Review - Aggressive Fighter Neutered By Head Scratching Price Tag
- Technology Jio Rs. 750 Prepaid Plan Launched With 2GB Data Per Day And More
- Education TS EAMCET Result 2022 Declared @eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Check Scorecard Here
Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala? Facts About 'India's Warren Buffett'
Life
oi-Amritha K
By Amritha K
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a veteran stock market investor, passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai. He was suffering from kidney problems and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on 14 August, where he was pronounced dead.
Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffett and the Big Bull of Indian markets had a net worth of $5.8 billion as of August 2022.
Facts About Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on 5 July 1960. Born into a Rajasthani family, he spent most of his childhood in Mumbai.
- He graduated from Sydenham College and subsequently enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala married Rekha Jhunjhunwala on 22 February 1987, and the couple has three children.
- According to Forbes' Rich List, Jhunjhunwala is the 36th richest individual in the country.
- During his college years, Jhunjhunwala began investing in the stock market because he was interested in the stock market. In 1985, he invested 5000 rupees, which has yielded a staggering INR 11,000 crore.
- In addition to being the chairman of Hungama Media, he also sits on the boards of directors of several firms, including Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.
- Among his charitable contributions are St Jude, which runs shelters for cancer-affected children, Agastya International Foundation, and Arpan, which promotes awareness of sexual exploitation among children. Additionally, he supports Ashoka University, Friends of Tribals Society, and Olympic Gold Quest.
- The Akasa Air airline was founded by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Vinay Dubey, the former CEO of Jet Airways. As of 9 August 2022, the airline will fly to 3 cities with two aircraft and an order for 70 more.
- The actor Kavin Dave played a role based on him in the web series Scam 1992.
Comments
- menSalman Rushdie Hospitalised: 15 Facts About The Author Of 'The Satanic Verses'
- festivalsHanuman Garhi Mandir: Interesting Facts About The Monkey God And The 10th Century Temple
- menPandit Shivkumar Sharma: Facts About The Santoor Maestro And Music Composer
- festivalsSita Navami 2022: Interesting Facts About Goddess Sita
- pulseEarth Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance
- wellnessCommon Myths And Facts About Autism You Need To Know
- menSivananda Saraswati’s Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About Him
- menSarat Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary: Facts About The Independence Activist
- menDadabhai Naoroji's Birth Anniversary: Facts About The 'Official Ambassador Of India'
- hair careMyths About Hair Extensions That You Should Never Believe
- lifeInternational Tiger Day 2020: Some Lesser Known And Interesting Facts About Tigers
- lifeWorld Picnic Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts Related To It
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 16:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2022
Read more about: facts rakesh jhunjhunwala