Ugadi 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Ugadi is a festival celebrated mostly in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The festival marks the beginning of a new year in these states. The festival is similar to that of Gudi Padwa, Pohela Baisakh and Baisakhi. Every year the festival is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the lunisolar calendar.

This year the festival will be observed on 12 April 2021 and will be observed with full fervour and enthusiasm. On this day, people usually greet each other and exchange gifts. In order to help you in celebrating the festival with your loved ones, we are here with some quotes and wishes that you can share. In order to know the quotes and wishes, read on.

1. "Let us welcome Ugadi with full enthusiasm, hope and fervour. May this festival bring a new spirit."

2. "This Ugadi, I am sending my best wishes to you and your family. I hope the festival brings love, fortune and prosperity into your life."

3. "Ugadi is no less than a new life, new hopes, new anticipation and new beginnings. I wish you a Happy Ugadi."

4. "This Ugadi, unleash your potential and believe in yourself as the festival is giving you a new chance. Buck up for the new aspirations and beginnings."

5. "May this Ugadi bring joy, happiness, love and prosperity to your life. I hope all your dreams get fulfilled."

6. "With a smile and spirit of festivities, let us celebrate this festival and bring a sense of humanity along with a pledge to spread positivity around us."

7. "Mango for surprise, neem for sadness and jaggery for happiness. May this festival fill your life with all kinds of flavours in a perfect balance."

8. "This Ugadi, I wish you a year filled with new hope, aspirations, learning and lots of success. I wish you a Happy Ugadi."

9. "Long live the culture of celebrating Ugadi with our loved ones. May this festival bring fortune and prosperity to our lives."

10. "As Ugadi brings a new year for us, I am sending my best wishes and love to you. May all your dreams come true this year and things go as you want them to go."

11. "Here's the best wishes for you and your family on this Ugadi. May you have a year filled with happiness, joy and positivity."

12. "May this new year bring a pot full of luck in it. I hope you and your family enjoy this festival like never before. "

13. "I hope you enjoy this Ugadi with your better health and increased wealth. May prosperity bloom in your family."