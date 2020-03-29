Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra And Other Business Tycoons Who Came Foward To Fight Against Coronavirus Life oi-Prerna Aditi

It's been more than a month when the countries across the globe are facing coronavirus pandemic. To date, lakhs of people have caught the coronavirus infection and are struggling for their life. In order to prevent others from getting infected from the deadly disease, health experts, workers and politicians have urged people to stay indoors. Coronavirus has hit the world just like a high magnitude earthquake does to a particular area. Extended lockdowns, curfews, increasing mortality rate and the immediate need for medications have somewhere caused losses to many companies worldwide.

Due to the lockdowns and temporarily shut down of everything, all big small companies and businesses are incurring losses on a daily basis. Yet, nobody can say when this is going to end. In order to help government officials and medical professionals and experts in curing people, people across the world have come forward. Business tycoons, celebrities, sportsmen and many others are donating money for the welfare of people. Below is the list of some Indian business tycoons, who have come forward for the noble cause.

1. Anand Mahindra Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Anand Group has come forward to help the government in tackling the problem of coronavirus. He has walked the extra mile to offer the Mahindra Holiday Resort as a temporary place for treating COVID-19 patients. Not only this, but he has also offered his 100% salary for the relief fund to treat the COVID-19 patients. In one of his tweets, he mentioned that his group will start working on manufacturing the ventilators for the treatment of patients. He will keep on giving more funds in the upcoming months to ensure people are getting the required medication. 2. Ratan Tata Ratan Tata is no doubt the man with the golden heart. He is the one who never fails to come forward to help people when there's any crisis. He has assured that all Tata Group companies will pay the salary of March and April to the employees who were hired temporarily or are daily wage workers in the companies or at the production sites. He has also assured to donate 500 Crore INR to fight against COVID-19. He will be also donating essentials for the health workers. This step of Ratan Tata has made us feel proud of him once again. 3. Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani, also known as the richest man of India has also come forward to extend his helping hand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He has offered to donate 5 Crore INR to the Maharashtra Government Relief Fund. Not only this, but the Reliance Industries Limited will be manufacturing 100,000 face masks daily along with the protective equipment and garments for health workers. 4. Vijay Shekhar Sharma Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm has also extended his helping hands towards dealing with coronavirus. He has decided to give up his two months salary to ensure that his employees get full remuneration during this coronavirus pandemic. 5. Anita Dongre Anita Dongre, the renowned designer and the founder of the House of Dongre has taken her Instagram account to offer a fund wherein she will be helping the self-employed artisans, small vendors and those who are associated with her brand. She has taken this step to ensure that people who own small businesses won't suffer during this COVID-19 pandemic. 6. Anil Agrawal Anil Agrawal, the Chairman of Vedanta Resource Limited has pledged to offer 100 Crore INR for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He pledged this through one of his tweets from his Twitter account. He also wants to help the daily wage earners and those who are small business owners. Also read: Minal Dakhave Bhosale: The Woman Behind India's First COVID-19 Test Kit 7. Manu Kumar Jain Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director or Xiaomi India has too joined to help fight COVID-19. He pledged that his company would be donating N-95 masks to people and health workers. He will be also donating protective suits to the health workers. He also encouraged some other brands to come and join hands against COVID-19.