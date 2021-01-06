Pongal 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Festival Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Pongal is said to be one of the most significant festivals of people belonging to South India. It is a four day festival which marks the arrival of harvest season in South India. This year the festival will begin on 13 January 2021. It is quite similar to that of Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrated in other parts of the country.

With the arrival of this festival, people in South India begin to rejoice and celebrate. They worship Lord Surya (Sun). People celebrate the festival with their loved ones. In order to make your celebration even more special and memorable, we are here with some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with people around you.

1. "Let's celebrate the beautiful festival of Pongal. I hope this festival brings happiness and cheer in your life. Wish you a Happy Pongal and harvest season."

2. "On this Pongal, I pray to the Almighty to bless your life with happiness, fervour and prosperity. May Lord Sun fulfill all your wishes and bestow His blessings on you. Have a wonderful Pongal."

3. "On Pongal, we thank Lord Surya (Sun) for burning himself to provide us light, warmth and radiance. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."

4. "May the sweetness of milk and sugarcane bring happiness in your life. May you and your family have a happy Pongal."

5. "Let us celebrate this Pongal festival with joy and harmony to spread the message of brotherhood and love."

6. "Hope you rejoice and celebrate this festival of harvest. May this festival bring charm in your life. I hope that you and your family have a Happy Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal."

7. "May the warmth of this festival bring happiness to your family and loved ones."

8. "This Pongal May Lord Surya bless you with positivity and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."

9. "May this harvest festival fill your life with prosperity and positivity. I pray that you always stay in the pink of your health and enjoy the best food along with the best life. Wishes on Pongal."

10. "This Pongal, I wish you and your family a beautiful, prosperous and a happy Pongal. May your loved ones be blessed in the best possible way."

11. "This Pongal, I hope that fortune and happiness enter your life and success touches your feet. May Lord Surya remove all your problems and retain the happiness of your family."

12. "This Pongal, let us celebrate, greet and enjoy together to make this festival memorable. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."

13. "So here comes the awaited festival, Pongal. Can't wait to celebrate with you. Wish you a Happy Pongal."

14. "This Pongal I am sending you my best wishes and pray for the well-being of your family."

15. "Pongal is not just a festival but a way to celebrate our culture and traditions."