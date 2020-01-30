Martyr's Day 2020: Read These Inspiring Quotes On 72nd Death Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi Life oi-Prerna Aditi

In order to honour the brave hearts of India, who laid their valuable life for protecting the sovereignty and dignity of the nation, every year we celebrate Martyr's Day on 30 January. On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi, fondly known as 'Bapu' took his last breath. Bapu was shot by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to offer evening prayers in Birla House, New Delhi.

People across the nation pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the brave soldiers and all those freedom fighters who didn't think twice before sacrificing their lives for their beloved nation. The President, Prime Minister and the Defence Minister visit Rajghat on this day to pay their tribute to the father of the nation.

We have listed some inspiring quotes and wishes that will inspire you to become a brave person and do good selflessly.

1. "Death is at any time blessed but it is twice blessed for a warrior who dies for his cause, that is truth." - Mahatma Gandhi

2. "Non-violence is not to be used ever as the shield of the coward. It is the weapon of the brave." - Mahatma Gandhi

3. "The martyr cannot be dishonoured. Every lash inflicted is a tongue of fame; every prison a more illustrious abode."

4. "There is no greater sacrifice known to man than to lay down one's life in the defence of the nation."

5. "The martyrs have sacrificed their lives to ensure that our countrymen do not breathe in the environment of slavery. Therefore, we must respect their sacrifice."

6. "The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters."

7. "Let us celebrate this day to acknowledge the sacrifice made by freedom fighters and our soldiers to free the country from the chains of slavery."

8. "Pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for our nation with a smile on their face. Jai Hind!"

9. "This day is dedicated to those whose every breath and each heartbeat was for their country. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

10. "It is a historic day that crowns the sacrifice of Bapu and our Bravehearts."

11. "The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule begins."

12. "Martyrdom does not end something, it is only a beginning."

13. "It is the cause, not the death, that makes the martyr."

14. "Martyrs don't die, they continue to live in our hearts as inspiration."