Jamshedi Navroz 2020: Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Navroz, the Parsi, Persian or the Iranian New year holds great importance in the life of Zorastians and people belonging to Iranian communities. The day marks the onset of spring and the end of the winter season. People across the world look forward to this day. This year people celebrated the festival on 20 March 2020. But if you missed conveying your best wishes to your loved ones on this Navroz, then don't worry it's never too late. We are here with some quotes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

1. On this auspicious day, I wish you all the happiness in life. May joy and pride pave your way. Happy Navroz.

2. Wishing you a year that marks the beginning of a remarkable era of success and happiness in your life.

3. May good thoughts, good words and good deeds be with you, always. Navroz Mubarak.

4. May every day of the new year glow with good cheer and happiness for you and your family. Wishing you a Happy Navroz.

5. May the Almighty bless you with bravery, strength and prosperity on this Navroz.

6. Like birds let's leave behind what we don't want to carry. Grudges, pain, regret, sadness and fear. Life is beautiful and so is Navroz. Wishing you a Happy Navroz.

7. Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come. Wishing you a Happy Parsi New Year.