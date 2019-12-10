Just In
- 31 min ago This Chinese Man Can Legit Jump On Water!
-
- 1 hr ago Venomous Two-headed Copperhead Snake Found In Virginia, Pictures Go Viral!
- 2 hrs ago Comedian Abish Mathew Posts 'Out Of Syllabus' Song And It's All About Gender Identity And Dysphoria
- 2 hrs ago International Human Rights Day 2019: Theme 'Stand Up With The Youth' For Positive Change In Society
Don't Miss
- Technology Google's December 2019 Security Bulletin Might Put Your Android Phones At Risk
- News Over 1,000 scientists, scholars sign petition to scrap Citizenship Bill
- Sports BWF World Tour Finals: Defending champion Sindhu eyes turnaround
- Movies Deepika Padukone Breaks Into Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch; Says 'I'm Lost For Words'
- Finance File Belated ITR Until Dec 31 To Avoid Huge Penalty Amount
- Travel Northern India By Rail | A Five Day Circular Trip
- Automobiles Orxa Mantis Electric Performance Motorcycle Revealed At India Bike Week 2019
- Education TOEFL Go! Global: A Mobile App From ETS To Stand Out In Exam
Indo-Pak Lesbian Couple Slams TikTok For Removing Their Video: 'Rumours About Homophobia Are True'
Do you remember the Hindu Muslim lesbian couple, who became an internet sensation after their fairytale photoshoot? Well, Anjali Chakra, from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan lived their dreamy fairytale moment in their beautiful and adorable wedding photoshoot. This time they are viral again but not for the same reason.
Hyderabad Rapists Shot Dead In Encounter by Telangana Police: Twitterati React
This time they are going viral after Tik Tok, a video-sharing platform allegedly pulled down their video, stating it 'violated their community guidelines'. Anjali Chakra, posted the video on Twitter with a question, "You wanna explain why this got taken down?" She claimed that Tik Tok took down the video by mentioning the same in the caption which reads, "Tik Tok deleted this for 'violating community guidelines' so the rumours about homophobia are true."
my girl and I rep that Desi drip ✨ pic.twitter.com/l3zHqQpRMg— Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) 2 December 2019
Anjali also took a dig on the rumours about homophobia stating this act proves them to be true.
If you go through the video, you will find the couples performing cloth transition which is a very common thing for those who make videos on Tik Tok. The couple is seen wearing their night suit after which they transition into an ethnic attire with some adorable expression.
The couple is often seen posting cute, adorable and entertaining videos on Tik Tok.
As soon as the video was posted on Twitter, netizens showed their support to the couple and criticised Tik Tok for taking down their video. A few users have commented that this act is quite disappointing and they will still be loving them (the lesbian couple).
That's just disappointing 😔 anyway, their loss. Love your content, never stop pls xxx— oh ok (@yesitsniks) 6 December 2019
That's unfair... We love u anyways...— Anjali Mendulkar (@MendulkarAnjali) 6 December 2019
Dont see anything wrong in this— Leo (@Leojay69) 6 December 2019
Also read: 15 Personality Traits Of December Born People That Will Make You Fall In Love With Them
A user also wrote that the ethnic attires were quite pretty and one can always admire them.
I always love the outfits. They are always so beautiful and colorful and I stare when I see them. Of course people probably think I'm racist, I'm just admiring the outfits!!!! :)— スカイ Skye (@SonicSkylines) 6 December 2019