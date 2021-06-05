World Environment Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 5 June is observed as World Environment Day. The United Nations (UN) established the day in 1972. The day is observed for encouraging actions and awareness regarding the importance of the environment. People observe the day to spread the message that one must not take nature for granted. This year we are here with some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones. Scroll down to read on.

1. World Environment Day is not just a celebration but also a reminder to take the best care of our surroundings.

2. On this World Environment Day, let us promise to make our planet greener and healthier

3. Earth is our home and we must keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live.

4. Our environment needs to be protected, else we may regret our actions. A very Happy World Environment Day to all of us.

5. On World Environment Day, let us make a promise to save the trees to have a greener environment.

6. Let us join hands to save our beautiful planet. Happy World Environment Day.

7. A very Happy World Environment Day to all of us. Let us protect our environment for generations to come.

8. Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day. Let us plant more trees.

9. Earth gives us everything that we need and therefore, we must take care of it. Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day.

10. Let us make the world a cleaner and healthier place. Happy World Environment Day.

11. Taking care of the environment will promise a happier tomorrow for the generations to come. Happy World Environment Day.

12. Let us save the environment for our generations to come. Happy World Environment Day.