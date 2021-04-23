Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Hanuman Jayanti is a popular Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the incarnation of Lord Shiva and the son of wind god. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is the prime devotee of Lord Rama and played a major role in Ramayana. Every year Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Chaitra Purnima tithi. This year the festival will be observed on 27 April 2021.

Today we are with some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with your loved ones on this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

7 Powerful Mantras Of Lord Hanuman To Chant To Seek His Blessings

1. "This Hanuman Jayanti, I hope your life gets filled with happiness, hope and positivity. Wish you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

2. "Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman fill your life with abundant happiness."

3. "This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

4. "I wish happiness, joy, love, affection and prosperity to you on this Hanuman Jayanti. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

5. "May Lord Hanuman shower His blessings on you and your family. May He remove all obstacles from your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

6. "This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that Lord Hanuman blesses your life in the best possible way. May you get the strength to outshine your opponents."

7. "May you earn the blessings of Lord Hanuman on this Hanuman Jayanti in the form of prosperity, courage, wisdom, strength and happiness."

8. "May Pavanputra Hanuman bless this world with harmony and love. A very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all the people out there."

9. "On this Hanuman Jayanti, let peace, happiness and good health prevail in this world. May Lord Hanuman bless humanity."

10. "This Hanuman Jayanti, I am sending my best wishes to you and your family. May you enjoy the festival with your family and loved ones."

11. "As Lord Hanuman is the symbol of bravery, strength, courage, perseverance and positivity, may you be the same. Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

12. "Let me take a moment to wish you and your family on this Hanuman Jayanti. Have a safe and happy Hanuman Jayanti celebration."