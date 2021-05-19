Buddha Purnima 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Life oi-Prerna Aditi

The full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaishakh is observed as Buddha Purnima. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddhha. For people belonging to the Buddhist community, the day plays a huge importance. However, according to the Buddhist calendar, the day is observed in the month of Vaishakh. This year Buddha Purnima will be observed on 26 May 2021.

People offer prayers to Lord Buddha and take part in social service. This year celebrate Buddha Purnima with harmony and by sharing some warm wishes with your loved ones. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. "Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared- Lord Buddha."

2. "Wish you and your family a very happy Buddha Purnima."

3. "Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth. I wish you a Happy Buddha Purnima."

4. "Wishing you peace and good health on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima."

5. "May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family."

6. "May Lord Buddha guide you towards truth, perseverance, hard work, determination and peace of mind."

7. "This Buddha Purnima, I am sending my best and warm wishes to you and your family. May your life be filled with happiness and positivity."

8. "I wish that Lord Buddha removes problems from your life and blesses you with a long and healthy life."

9. "Have a blessed Buddha Purnima. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day."

10. "On this Buddha Purnima, let us remember Lord Buddha's teachings and spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion for everyone."

11. "This Buddha Purnima I am sending my warm wishes to all my loved ones."

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 15:32 [IST]