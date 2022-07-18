Just In
Friendship Video Goes Viral: Swiggy Delivery Guy Lends Helping Hand To Zomato, Wins Hearts On Internet
Over the years, food delivery apps have changed and it has made the food ordering experience more convenient for customers. But, in this highly competitive industry where rivalry is extremely common as all apps try to sway their customers with exciting offers and cashback. But on the ground level, even though people are divided by companies, they are united by profession.
Recently, a heartwarming viral video about friendship on the internet is melting hearts and it will surely put a smile on your face. Two delivery executives from the rival companies are seen to bond well during the scorching and ruthless heat of Delhi. In the video, the Swiggy delivery boy, who was riding a bike was seen lending a helping hand to the Zomato executive who was peddling a bicycle in the Delhi heat to deliver an order. The Swiggy guy was seen pulling him along so that the former gets temporary relief from peddling his bicycle.
The video was shared by an Instagram user named Sannah Arora with the caption ' True friendship seen in these hot Delhi days' and it has garnered more than 4.8 lakh views and is winning hearts on the internet. Watch the video here.
The post was flooded with heartwarming and beautiful comments and many have praised the Swiggy delivery guy for the sweet and kind gesture. While one user commented 'bros being bros', others have said 'divided by companies, united by profession', 'we need this in today's world', 'best thing I saw today' and more.
Image source: Instagram (Sannah Arora)
