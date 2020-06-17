Father’s Day 2020: Some Heartfelt Quotes To Share With Your Father Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Parents are undoubtedly one of the most important people in a person's life. The role of both mother and father has their own significance in a child's life. One can never return the favour to their parents. However, people try to give some token of love and express their gratitude to their parents in some way or the other. One such way is by celebrating Mother's Day and Father's Day.

The former is celebrated on the second Sunday of May while the latter is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year Father's Day will be celebrated on 21 June 2020. On this day, people across the world will be expressing their love and respect for their fathers.

Today we are here with some quotes that you can share with your father on Father's Day.

1. 'Dad are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of songs.'

2. 'The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.'

3. 'A happiest Father's Day to my wonderful dad. You are my real hero and my biggest inspiration.'

4. 'Happy Father's Day, Dad. You are the one who has always believed in me and encouraged me to achieve my goals.'

5. 'To the world, you may just be a man. But to me, you are my sunshine and super-hero. I wish you a Happy Father's Day.'

6. 'Any man can be a father but it takes someone special to be a Dad.'

7. 'Dear Father, thanks for giving me such a wonderful life. You have always made sure that I get the best things.'

8. 'Papa, God knew what I wanted and therefore, he sent you as my father. Happy Father's Day.'

9. 'Dearest Papa, no matter how old I grow and how far I go in my life, you will always be my hero. I wish you a Happy Father's Day.'

10. 'The imprints of a father always remain forever in a child's life.'

11. 'A father is someone you can always look up to no matter how tall you grow.'

12. 'A Happy Father's Day to my role model and superhero who has always ensured to give me a comfortable life.'

13. 'Dear Father, I might have let you down at times. I want to tell you that I will try my best to make you feel proud and happy.'

14. 'You are my superhero, inspiration and the reason for my existence. Thank you Papa for being there for me. I wish you a Happy Father's Day.'

15. 'A father is someone who carries pictures in his wallet where his money used to be.'