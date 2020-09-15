Engineer’s Day 2020: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 15 September 2020 is observed as Engineer's Day in India. This is the day that highlights the importance and valuable contributions of engineers across the country. The day actually marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvarya also known as Sir MV Visvesvaraya. He was born on 15 September 1861 in a Telugu Family to Sanskrit scholar parents. The family belonged to Chikkaballapur, Karnataka.

After completing his initial studies, Sir Vishweshvarya moved to Bangalore for higher studies. The Bharat Ratna recipient completed his undergraduate degree in arts and then moved to Pune to pursue Civil Engineering from College of Engineering in Pune. This Engineer's Day, we are here with some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with the people around you.

1. "Architecture begins where engineering ends." Walter Gropius

2. "When you want to know how things really work, study them when they're coming apart." William Gibson

3. "Happy Engineer's Day to all the engineers. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives."

4. "No nation is complete without its engineers. Happy Engineer's Day"

5. "Everybody says engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But, only engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's Day."

6. "On the sixth day God understood he cannot do it all, so he created engineers. Happy Engineer's Day to all the engineers out there."

7. "This Engineer's Day, let us all rejoice in the innovation and creativity of these exhausting working licensed professionals. You guys are literally fantastic!"

8. "The World can't Change us, But we can change the World!! We don't have Books in Hand, but have Revolutionary Ideas in Mind!"

9. "Engineers are persons who discover the world by their pen and brain."

10. "Engineering is not only the study of 45 subjects but it is moral studies of intellectual life. Happy Engineer's Day!"

11. "Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering." Bill Gates

12. "This Engineer's Day, let us all rejoice in the innovation and creativity of these exhausting working licensed professionals."

13. "You are the one who can create anything with your brains and creativity because you are an engineer. Wish you a very Happy Engineer's Day."

14. "To the optimist, the glass is full. To the pessimist, the glass is half empty. To the engineer, the glass is twice as big as it needs to be."