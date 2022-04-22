Earth Day 2022: Amazing Quotes And Wishes To Honour The Day Life oi-Shivangi Karn

Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22 April to show support for environmental protection. It began on the same day in 1970 and has since grown to include a diverse range of events and activities like planting trees and recycling products, involving over a billion people in over 193 nations.

Some of these powerful quotes can be shared across social media or with families and friends to demonstrate your dedication to a greener future.

Quotes For Earth Day 2022

1. "Like art and music, love of surroundings is a common language that can leave behind social and political boundaries."

2. "The miracle is not to fly in the air or to walk on water, but to walk on the earth."

3. "The Earth is what we all have in common."

4. "To leave the world better than you found it, sometimes you have to pick up other people's trash."

5. "And into the forest, I go, to lose my mind and my soul."

6. "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better."

7. "Look after the land and the land will look after you, destroy the land and it will destroy you."

8. "You don't live on earth, you are passing through."

9. "No one comes from the earth like grass. We come like trees. We all have roots."

10. "If you can't be in awe of Nature, there's something wrong with you."

Wishes For Earth Day 2022

1. If we all pledge to plant one tree each year, we will live on a much greener and happier earth.

2. There is only one world. I hope that the day serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the environment healthy and safe for future generations. Happy Earth Day!

3. It is our job to leave the planet in a healthier state for future generations. Let us join forces to make the world a better place. Happy Earth Day, everyone!

4. I wish you a wonderful Earth Day! May your blessings be as great as this earth!

5. Earth's beauty rests in its simplicity and natural appearance. Let us make a commitment to maintain and conserve its natural riches. Happy Earth Day, everyone!

6. Mother Earth has enough resources to satisfy everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed. Happy Earth Day!

7. Earth Day is a day designed to inspire awareness and appreciation for the Earth's environment. The earth's beauty is equal to the beauty within.

8. Let us come together to make our planet a greener and healthier place to live. On this Earth Day, as well as every day.

9. Let's take a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature today. Happy Earth Day

10. Earth is home to every living being. Let's take the responsibility to protect it. Happy World Earth Day.