National Doctor's Day 2020: Some Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Doctors

Doctors are an integral part of our society. Be it any season or era - we need them for every big and small ailment or medical emergency. Even in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since December 2019, we have seen doctors and other healthcare professionals around the world treating people in the best possible way. While we are inside our houses during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, all the doctors are still out there at hospitals and labs to provide necessary treatment to people affected with COVID-19 or any other medical need. If you have never acknowledged the importance of doctors in society, here's your chance to do the same on 1 July 2020. This is because every year 1 July is observed as the National Doctor's Day in India.

The day is observed in the memory of a great physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. This is the day that marks both his birth and death anniversary. This is the day to acknowledge Dr Bidhan's contribution along with the significant roles played by doctors in our society.

On this National Doctor's Day, here are some quotes that you can share to someone who is in this profession. These quotes will help you in expressing your gratitude towards doctors.

1. "Let me take a moment to thank you for treating patients even during this severe pandemic. I wish you a Happy National Doctor's Day."

2. "No matter if it is a headache, cough or flu. No disease can stand a chance against a doctor like you. My wishes on National Doctor's Day."

3. "Dear Doctors! Thank you from the bottom of our heart for being a frontline warrior during this pandemic. The society is grateful to you."

4. "Thank you doctor for putting yourself in the way of danger to save other's lives. My warm wishes on National Doctor's Day."

5. "Dear Doctors! You are the true hero of society as you work hard to save other's lives and make them healthy once again."

6. "The way you cure your patients and make sure to give them the best and necessary treatments, show what a noble job you do every day. Take a bow on this National Doctor's Day."

7. "As a dedicated and responsible healthcare worker, you have gone beyond to cure your patients. Our society owes you big time. Thank you, doctors."

8. "I am taking out this moment from my busy life to express my gratitude to a great doctor like you. I wish you a Happy National Doctor's Day."

9. "Medicines can no doubt cure a person but a caring doctor like you can inspire the patients to fight from within. Wish you a very Happy National Doctor's Day."

10. "Before saying that you are an amazing doctor, I want to tell you that you are a wonderful and kind human being. Thank you doctor for giving us the necessary care. Wish you a Happy National Doctor's Day."