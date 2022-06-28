Born in July: Here Is What Makes Them So Special Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

July-born babies are either Leo or Cancer. While Cancerians are humane, caring, and kind; Leos are confident, courageous, and optimistic. Governed by intense emotions, they are passionate, creative, mysterious, and intuitive. Their emotions are always intense, and their personality is charismatic.

Leos have this distinct ability to stand out from the regular crowd. Your Leo baby can be a queen or king of charisma, confidence, and strength. They are incredibly smart and reach their milestones earlier than others in the rest of the zodiacal signs. Let us find out more about the personality and other traits of July born babies.

July Borns: Interesting Facts

People born in the month of July are well-liked for their extreme positivity and sharp wit. A July born baby is the lifeline of a party that lightens up the moods of everyone involved in the conversation with their genuine humour. Their caustic repartees and candid reactions keep the party alive and engaging.

July born babies are essentially charming and they are gourmets with a keen ear for music. They have a sharp understanding of human nature and are compassionate to the core. Born with naturally beautiful eyes and gorgeous smile, that lights up the room irrespective of time and place, they keep people guessing and on tenterhooks due to their constantly changeable moods.

They are born friendly and certainly can top the list of desirable qualities that you would love to see in your best friend. They are calm and composed yet optimistic and generous. They rush to help if they sense anyone is in trouble.

Once depressed, they take longer to bounce back to cheer. They ruminate over things longer than those born in other signs. They are highly sensitive and are easily hurt. Being emotionally upset bothers them, and they get easily defensive when questioned. But at the same time, they have an admirable skill for behavioural regulation.

People who are born in July can restrain their emotions and keep them pent up, battling with them on their own. Cancerians are independent and determined, and they seldom seek help from someone. Gifted with managerial skills, their approach to work is very ethical and inspiring. Cancerians are deeply attached to their families and never grow tired of it, throughout their life.

Leos practice frugal habits to get rich. Their priorities and abilities lie in careful budgeting, saving, and spending less, to build their finances. Their brains work overtime, and the mercurial intelligence helps them make a mark in society for themselves. Although they believe in helping everyone, they have a select circle of friends with whom they keep in constant touch. By nature, they are pre equipped for administrative jobs.

July borns: Compatibility With Other Signs

Cancers can share the best part of their lives with five signs. Their relationship with Virgos is marked by an intense emotional connection and a fluid expression of thoughts and feelings. Taureans enjoy a synergic connection and chemistry. Scorpions, they share similar values and lifestyle and an intense emotional and physical chemistry. Geminis they share the three Cs of intense communication, emotional connection, and chemistry. Cancerians and Capricorns can look good together as a power couple but when it comes to relationships, they both search for emotional security.

Leos are compatible with Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Libra. Arians and Leos gel well due to their intense passion and love for achievement. Geminis and Leos value passion and excitement. While Sagittarians share passion and intensity with Leos, Librans and Leos can bring out the best in each other.

July Borns: Celebrities

July derived its name from the famous Roman Leader Julius Caesar who was born on 12 July 100 BC was . That is not all, there is a long list of famous July celebrities ahead. Others seen in the list, are Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana, US presidents (John Quincy Adams, Calvin Coolidge, Gerald Ford, and George W. Bush, actors Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, JRD Tata, writer Jhumpa Lahiri, and singer Kailash Kher.

July Borns: Physical Attributes

Some of your tall willowy female friends can surely be Leos. Cancerians, according to research, are left handers with an impressive sense of style. They have an elegant and confident demeanour, that gets them an easy foray into limelight. The Leos look stately and impressive, with wide eyes and piercing gaze, that unsettles you for a moment. Some very pretty and small nosed people are born in July. Apart from having a luxurious mane, they have high-pitched loud voice and feline features.

July Borns: Health

July borns have an inbuilt and robust immune system that guards them against major ailments. They have an inherently low risk for disease as per a study from Columbia University. As per the Columbia University Department of Medicine study, people born between 1900 and 2000 had relatively good health compared to those born in the other months. People born in July seem to be well fortified against cardiovascular and reproductive issues, ADHD, Asthma, and ear infections. As per an Israeli study, July babies suffer from myopia due to excessive exposure to sunlight. As per a 2012 British study, people born in July are less likely to develop schizophrenia later in life.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Pixabay

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 10:00 [IST]