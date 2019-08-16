On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 1st Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes And Lesser Known Facts Life oi-Shivangi Karn

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind along with other top leaders of the country visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi to pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 1st death anniversary. A special prayer was also held at the memorial and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was remembered for his great contribution towards the nation.

On the death anniversary of this BJP great leader, his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya along with granddaughter Niharika made their presence at the function. Harihara, a famous playback singer, performed at the event today.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an iconic leader of India. He was an Indian politician who served for three terms as India's Prime Minister. This tenth prime minister of India was also the first-ever BJP member to become India's Prime Minister. Due to his great leadership and contribution towards the nation, he has won several awards like Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, Outstanding Parliamentarian Award and many more.

On August 16 last year, this born leader was officially declared dead at 5:05 pm at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi due to prolonged sickness. On his death, the nation reacted with grief and thousands of messages paid him a tribute on social media. Also, PM Narendra Modi had surprised many by walking 4 kilometres on Atal Bihari's funeral procession.

Top 10 Motivational Quotes By Atal Bihari Vajpayee

I try to indulge my muse whenever I am able to get away from it all.

Victory and Defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.

My poet's heart gives me the strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience.

The prime minister's office is not something that one enjoys.

You can change your friend but not your neighbour.

We have given up office, but not our responsibility to serve the nation. We have lost an election, but not our determination.

Let me make one thing clear. I have never considered mere survival in power as any achievement, just as I have never seen coming to power as an achievement in itself.

This power of democracy is a matter of pride for our country, something which we must always cherish, preserve and further strengthen.

No one can be considered untouchable on political grounds.

We hope the world will act in the spirit of enlightened self-interest.

Lesser-Known Facts About Atal Bihari Vajpayee