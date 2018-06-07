Love Predictions Of Zodiacs Who Are Going To Have A Bad Time This June

With the June month's start, there are those zodiac signs that are known to have a tough time all through the month and there are those too that will have a tough phase, especially in their love life.

According to astrology, the planet of harmony and relationships seems to in the fixed fire sign from June until July, and this means that the middle part of the month would be the time when certain individuals' love relationships would fizzle out.

Here, in this article, we are revealing about the zodiac signs that are going to have a tough time during this month of June.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

For the Taurus individuals, the planet Saturn is seen moving into their house of commitment until September. They are going to realise that the one person they are keen on seeing the future with might not be the one for them. It is predicted that from May 2018, the planet Uranus will be seen in their sign until April 2026, which means that they will get in touch with more unconventional relationships. With tough times ahead, these individuals need to embrace the change in who they are attracted to and what they desire in life.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

For Cancerians, Saturn seems to be in their house of romance from June to September. This transition seems to be throwing up obstacles in their love life. Their partners seem to turn demanding on spending time with them, but they may not be able to accommodate the same. On the other hand, they will also find themselves restricted and unable to blossom within the confines of their partnerships. Amidst all this, they need to start giving themselves some 'me' space as well.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals seem to experience a mixed bag of emotions during this month. During the month's start, they seem to have less romantic prospects, as it is predicted to be lacking. Instead of worrying about why they lack not being in a good relationship, they need to just treat themselves right. By the end of June, Venus, which is the planet of love, seems to move into their sign. All that they need to do is get in touch with the tools that will help them stay rejuvenated.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For Libra individuals, Venus is going to keep their approach to love and romance quite casual during the month of June. If they end up feeling shut out or are placed far out in the left field, because they don't value friendship enough, there are chances that they will have romantic feelings for many people at once. These individuals do not have to underestimate the amount of love they can receive from their friends.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals seem to be flooded with many different suitors during the past months, so during June, they might be surprised to find themselves completely on their own. They need full attention on creative projects and achieving their goals during the month, which gets important for them.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Many Sagittarians seem to make a conscious choice of being single. Despite flirting with the idea of a few different partners, these individuals do not find anyone who meets their standards until late August. So, they need to be extra careful in the coming month.

