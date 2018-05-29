Zodiac Signs That Show More PDA In Public Than Others

Expressing love is the best thing a couple can do when they are in love. There is no fun when a couple decides to hide their emotions and feelings from the world.

Well, there are those zodiac signs too, which are known to be the best when it comes to expressing their feelings and emotions in public.

Here, in this article, we have listed 4 such zodiac signs which are known to be the best in terms of expressing their love in public.

Check out if your favourite zodiac sign is listed here...

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals are warm-hearted and sensual. Touch is their favourite love language and when they care about someone, then they cannot resist themselves from expressing it. Whether it is all about expressing their physical affection, be it private or public, they tend to be the best in the game of expressing their emotions. This is because their touch and affection allow them to feel connected to their partner. They tend to crave this expression, as they cannot keep their hands to themselves. They are always seen rubbing their partner's back or even sneaking kisses, and of course, they love to hold their partners' hands in public as well.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals love PDA. It comes from their true desire to be as close to the people they love as possible. They are sensitive individuals who are never afraid to show their emotions. They are romantic, relaxed, and easygoing, when it comes to social situations. These individuals are not particularly worried about what others think of them. These individuals are the ones who have their arms casually draped around their partner's shoulders. Expressing love in public comes naturally to these guys.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Can you imagine Scorpio individuals getting down with PDA? Well, these individuals are among the best who would express their love in public. They are powerful and passionate in terms of physical contact. On the other hand, there are times when these individuals can have a tendency towards obsession. Hence, it is very important that they would find a partner who balances them, as this can avoid any kind of an awkwardness in the relationship.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals are known to be the wildest at heart. They seem to care less about what the world thinks and hence they do not hesitate in expressing their emotions. These individuals are more sensual while they are in public. Apart from this, they also prefer to express their love most through a physical touch, as they won't be able to keep their hands off you!

So, let us know if your favourite zodiac sign was listed in this article.