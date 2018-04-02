Zodiac Signs That Are Known To Be The Meanest Of All

As astrology helps us learn more about our personality and that of others, it also helps us understand on how others will perceive us.

According to astrology, there are a few zodiac signs, the individuals of which are known to be mean unintentionally, even though they are not the mean people all the time!

These zodiac signs might be more inclined to speaking before thinking, criticizing others, or accidentally these individuals come off as being rude.

Check on to know more about these meanest of the zodiac signs.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

These individuals are often known to be on 'survival mode,' which makes them come across as an overly defensive individual who has an abrasive communication. They are just protecting their ownself, as they assume that the entire world is running behind them. Hence, they come across as individuals who can get cold even without realising it.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

They have the tendency to speak before they think. It can get them into trouble when it comes to their relationship. They want to get to the truth of the matter in the fastest way, hence they try the most direct way possible and don't take anything into consideration on how and what they say might make others feel. This makes them come across as the meanest of the zodiac signs.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

They are quick to dismiss other people's feelings where they cut them off, because they are afraid of their own emotions. When it comes to any kind of a relationship, they tend to be at the colder side, as they hate displaying their love and emotion. These individuals need to understand and realise that feelings do not make them weak. If they start identifying or understanding, and even respecting their own emotions, then they are likely to feel so much better.

