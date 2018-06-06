ATTENTION! These Zodiacs Will Have The Worst Week (June 4th-10th)

In this article, we are revealing to you about the zodiac signs that are going to have the worst time during the week.

According to the astro experts, there are three zodiac signs that seem to take the center stage during the week.

The pain, distrust, and nervousness that these individuals may feel while they try to navigate their way through such responsibility is what expands their world into something larger.

Hence, they need to check out on what is heading their way. Find out if your zodiac sign is listed here...

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals seem to suddenly have identity crisis during the week. With the Sun and Mercury, being their ruling planet, they seem to currently light up in their first house of the self. During the week, these two planets form a conjunction and it will become deeply concerned with their identity and the way they communicate their truth to the others.

These individuals seem to find themselves feeling insecure about who they are, they need to remember that not everything that they believe in is a reality. No matter how hard the week seems to be, they need to remember that they are more beautiful than what they think of themselves.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio individuals need to be learning from the difficult lessons of their lives during the week. They seem to be receiving some painful energy which is putting them through the hard work during the week. They need to understand that they need to shed their old skin and grow a new one.

If they feel like everything is coming to an end at once, then it is only because they are meant to rise from the ashes and become something far more powerful. They may have to also find comfort in the changes that are taking shape all around them. In spite of any difficulties that they might face, they seem to handle the worst of situation in a mature way.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

The minds of the Pisces individuals might take them to some dark places during the week. They might suddenly feel like getting in touch with their family members, and delving deep into their thoughts. They might suddenly face some trouble in understanding on what their truth is.

With the last quarter Moon occurring in this sign, they seem to experience revelations about where they are meant to be and what choices they should make next. Some of these revelations might make them feel confused at first but this will start making sense eventually by the week's end.

