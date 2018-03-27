2 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Mercury Retrograde!

When Mercury is said to roll back into its orbit around the sun, there is said to be a lot of exchanging of information that is known to take place, which will be jeopardized and this will lead to a lot of misunderstandings galore.
Here, in this article, we are revealing to you the set of zodiac signs that will be affected by the Mercury retrograde the most.
Find out if your zodiac sign is listed among the two...
Aries: March 21-April 19
These individuals are likely to brim with energy. They are likely to say or do anything that they wish to without repercussions. Though they will feel invincible, they might not be aware of the way they are coming across and there are chances that their behaviour can be putting-off others. This can create unwanted chaos and trouble with people around them.
Aries: March 21-April 19 (Cont'd)
When they are being misunderstood, the best thing they can do is pause and take a moment to process their thoughts before they act upon it. They need to make time for a quiet reflection time in the middle of conversations. Apart from this, they need to slow down once in a while, which will help them deliver the actual meaning of the discussion with more clarity.
Gemini: May 21-June 20
The Mercury retrograde seems to take a harsher toll on these individuals than the rest of the signs. It also occurs in their 11th house of friendship. This is when these individuals will feel most of the chaos. They will tend to feel like their friends and themselves are simply not on the same page. It is something like they are drifting apart from each other.
Gemini: May 21-June 20 (Cont'd)
Though the time is going to be tough and rocky for a few weeks, they are likely to get resolved after a certain period of time. All that these individuals need to remember about having conversations with their friends is to use the maximum amount of kindness and understanding that they can get from within. They need to avoid having discussions with a frustrated mind.
