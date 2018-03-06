Relationship Needs Defined As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (March 21–April 19): Competition

You love a little bit of friendly competition. You are seen continuously striving to be the very best in everything that you would do. A partner who is going to keep you on your toes and push you a little more than needed is what you need. This means, no boring partners allowed!

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Understanding

You are stubborn and yet sensitive. In a relationship, you need a partner who understands your feelings and the way you are. You expect your partner to treat you with gentleness and respect, especially when you are feeling insecure about your relationship.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Communication

You are somebody who loves to talk, talk and talk. You love being a social animal; but if you have a partner who isn't going to communicate everything to you in an open and honest way, then things are not going to work out. You need a partner who can talk to you about everything going on in life.

Defining Each Of The Zodiac Sign Powers

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Loyalty

You come across as a tough soul who doesn't let anything get to your mind. But the actual you is a really soft person inside. You vow to protect your loved ones, as you do not wish to see your loved ones getting hurt. You need a partner who is just as dependable as you are.

Leo (July 23–Aug 22): Attention

You live in the spotlight and love the admiration from your peers and loved ones in your life. You need to feel appreciated for being the spectacular human whenever possible. On the relationship front, you need a partner who pays attention to you and if they do not do it, then you do not hesitate in showing them the door.

Virgo (Aug 23–Sept 22): Kindness

While you are known for being a perfectionist, you will not accept anything less. Deep within, you are a very caring soul who has a more analytical exterior. Your kindness knows no boundary. In a relationship, you wish that your partner needs to not only cherish you, but they also must be gracious and kindhearted to everyone that they meet.

Libra (Sept 23–Oct 22): Diplomacy

Being fair and balanced, you are able to end an argument like no other sign can do. You would not tell anyone, but you actually kind of enjoy getting into quarrels with others. You need a partner who is diplomatic when it comes to fighting.

Inner Most Side Of Each Zodiac Sign

Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21): Trust

You are a secretive person to the outside world. You prefer to keep your stuff hidden from the outside world. Though you are a mystery to many, you are willing to open up when you find the right person. In a relationship, you need a partner whom you think can be trusted, as trust is the base of your relationship. If you do not feel like you can trust your partner, then you will think of ending the relationship on a cold note.

Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21): Adventure

Being a free-spirit, you enjoy life living on the edge. You are known for being the traveler of the zodiac signs. The world has so much to offer to you that you try your best to experience it all as often as you can. In a relationship, you need a partner who is willing to travel the world around with you, as you find the meaning of life.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19): Dedication

You are the most hardworking zodiac. You are not afraid to burn the midnight oil to achieve your goals and this is something that you imply in your relationships as well. You tend to work hard and make sure that things work out smoothly for you. In a relationship, you need someone who is as dedicated and persistent as you are to make up the better half.

What Does The Ruling Planet Of Each Zodiac Sign Reveal

Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18): Independence

You are a fun, rebellious person, who craves for some alone time more than anything else. You need your space to relax and recharge yourself from everything and everyone in your life. In a relationship, you need a partner who is willing to give you your space when you need it. They need to understand your need for 'me' space once in a while.

Pisces (Feb 19–March 20): Affection

You are a hopeless romantic individual who is not afraid to show a little PDA whenever you get the chance. In a relationship, you show your partner how much you care about them through plenty of hugs and kisses. On the other hand, you need the same thing from them as well. You need to know that your partner loves you, otherwise you'll assume it's over.