Ways To Handle A Disagreement With Your Boss, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Most of us know that our zodiac signs can predict things like our taste in particular type of food and aesthetics, but do you know that it can also predict the way you react to conflicts?

Well, your astrology element is something that defines your personality as to how you view and react to a situation.

While the earth signs tend to have a tendency to feel anxious, on the other hand, the water signs can feel emotional, and the fire signs can feel impassioned, it is also predicted that the air signs can sometimes give off chilly vibes as well.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you about the facts on how each of the zodiac signs would handle disagreement, especially at their work space with their boss!

While some stay naive, there are those too who simply storm out! Here, we are revealing about all the 12 sun signs. Check out on how your sign would react.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries guys need to be tactful when negotiating, as they are more likely to get you what you tend to deserve. Even if they are justifiably angry for being underpaid or under-appreciated, then they need to try and remain level-headed and focus on the tasks at hand.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus guys need to be willing to compromise. Being stubborn and determined is something that makes these guys so successful, but during a disagreement, it gets important that they truly consider things from the other side as well. Making things clear to your boss that you are willing to see a situation from a different angle can brilliantly end up the tension where they can be able to talk things out.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini guys need to use their skills at arguing wisely. These individuals definitely have a gift of gab, but this is something that they need to use carefully with their boss. They need to remember that the boss is the one who is in charge, and if they listen and try not to question all of their decisions, then they tend to appear more trustworthy and open-minded.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cancerians tend to own their needs. There would be times when they are afraid of being seen as needy or causing waves, but they need to understand that it is important for them to communicate what they actually think of. Their boss can't read their mind after all.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Leo individuals need to stay calm at first. Since they are passionate and dedicated to what they do, if they feel unheard of, then there are chances that their temper might increase in the form of passive-aggressive behaviour. They need to ensure that they do not to give in to those feelings. These guys are great at seeing things from the other's point of view, so all that they need to do is take a step back and let their open-mindedness, intelligence, and flair for communication shine well, as this can sort out their arguments with their boss.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo guys need to be open to a working solution. They are brilliantly detail-oriented, and this is something that will probably make them great at their job. But on the other hand, they need to be sensitive to nitpicking over details at the wrong moment. They need to be sure that their boss knows that they are open to a solution, even if it's not 100 percent perfect, as this can ease out the discord of arguments.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra guys need to focus on where the problem originated from. These guys tend to find diplomacy in almost everything, they need to be careful about how accurately they diagnose the cause of a dispute before they go in with any kind of an accusation. On the other hand, their urge may be to focus on what's happening right now, but they need to make sure that they do their duty with diligence.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpio guys need to focus on coming to a consensus with their boss. These individuals are such perceptive individuals that they often forget others aren't tuned to the same wavelength as they are. On the other hand, if their boss is heading down a different path, then they need to be careful not to slip into a victim mentality. Instead, all that they need to do is use their powers of persuasion to bring them round to their way of thinking.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius guys can be prone to giving up on things once the going gets rough. If these individuals get embroiled in a workplace conflict, they try to stick it out because their boss and colleagues probably care about their happiness more than what they believe.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Capricorn individuals need to remember that they are the badass types, hence they need to avoid getting caught up in wanting to feel perfect and to never cause problems. Their accomplishments aren't diminished, just because they are going to face a disagreement. All that they need to do is to use their confidence to buoy themselves and they will surely come out of it sailing smooth to the other side by avoiding any kind of argument with their boss.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Aquarius individuals need to keep their disagreement private. These individuals are famous for loving a good gossip, but there's a time and place for spilling the beans. So, all that they need to do is keep the drama between them and their supervisor, and hence try to talk to them calmly and reasonably before complaining to their coworkers about the ongoing trouble they are facing.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals tend to speak up for themselves. These individuals are a free spirit, but they can get salty pretty fast when people tend to control them. When this happens, they tend to flip to a more unfriendly manner. All that they need to do is trust that their supervisor will also be thinking about what's best for them and the company.

Found it interesting? For more interesting updates on zodiacs, check our section as we bring in more details about zodiacs.